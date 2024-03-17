Selection Sunday Open Thread

Jayhawk fans are spoiled enough that Selection Sunday rarely holds a lot of mystery. The sort of thing Kansas typically has on the line are questions like “will we get the overall 1 seed?” or “which of the two closest locations will we play in for the opening weekend?” This year is a little different.

While Kansas doesn’t have to worry about being squeezed out of the bubble, there are big questions surrounding their seeding, which could ultimately play a role in how close to home the Selection Committee places the Jayhawks. The general consensus right now is that Kansas will be a 4 seed, but there’s room for the Committee to go rogue. Kansas largely fell apart down the stretch this season, losing their final two games by a combined 50 points.

The mystery lies in how the Committee chooses to view the fact that KU’s two 1st Team All-Big 12 players have been out. Hunter Dickinson was only recently hurt in the Houston game, but his absence from the Cincinnati game in Kansas City likely had a huge impact on the outcome. Kevin McCullar was also absent from the Cincinnati game, leaving a team already hindered by a lack of depth with no go-to players to step up.

We saw earlier in the season just how good this Kansas team can be when fully healthy. They have a win over Connecticut, likely the overall 1 seed and defending champions, on their resume. They beat both Kentucky and Tennessee on neutral courts. They’re one of only a few teams to beat Houston. But without their leading scorer and “make things happen” guy in McCullar, they had some ugly losses down the stretch, and the team didn’t even look bubble-worthy in both players’ absence.

Why does this matter for Selection Sunday? The Committee has openly acknowledged that they take injuries into account, to some degree, when seeding teams. When it looked like McCullar was on the mend, before Dickinson’s dislocated shoulder, it seemed like this could potentially work in KU’s favor. There was at least a chance that they would overlook a couple of rough losses in his absence. But McCullar’s knee once again took a turn for the worse, and Dickinson’s injury came just eight days ago. Now the concern is that the Committee will see Kansas as a wounded team, and drop them in the seedings accordingly.

It seems unlikely that KU would drop any further than a 5 - injuries aside, their resume is arguably good enough to get them a 3 seed compared to the other teams in that range - but a 5 seed would almost guarantee them a random placement anywhere in the country (research shows that teams placed closer to home do in fact tend to be more successful in the tournament), and at that point the opponent is more likely to be a legitimately threatening mid major with the quality to win a couple games in a single-elimination format.

My personal opinion is that a 3 seed is not entirely out of reach. If the Committee believes Self’s talk about the team being the healthiest it’s been in a long time after a full week of rest for McCullar and Dickinson, and they give less weight to the rough games down the stretch, particularly a 20 point loss to likely NIT-bound Cincinnati, KU legitimately has a resume that stacks up against other potential 3 seeds like Baylor or Creighton. If they don’t factor in the injuries one way or another, a 4 seed looks most likely. The worst-case scenario, again, is likely a 5 seed if the powers that be decide that they’re working with a badly wounded Jayhawks squad.

The Selection Sunday show starts at 5pm Jayhawk time, and will be aired on CBS. Until then, there are five conference finals today for those who just enjoy high-stakes basketball games, including intriguing matchups in the SEC and B1G, with a hot Florida team facing Auburn down south, and Wisconsin facing Illinois for the B1G trophy.

How do you feel about the team and its health headed into tournament week? Where do you think the Jayhawk will land, and who do you want to avoid in potential first weekend matchups? Talk about it here as we wait to learn what path Kansas will face in an uncertain time for the Jayhawks.