The Weekend Mauling: 3.16.2024

The Rock Chalkboard

One player to watch at each position ahead of spring practice - KU Sports

Some less heralded players will have a chance to make an impression this spring and summer, and so here’s one prospect in every position group to keep an eye on as KU returns to spring practice on Tuesday.

Big 12’s announcement moves tournament closer to home for KU soccer - KU Sports

“We are in the soccer capital of America, or maybe 45 minutes down the road from it,” he said then. “And I don’t think that that is changing any time soon. If anything, it’s going to be more cemented as such.”

Bits o Chalk

NCAA Bracketology: 2024 March Madness men's field predictions

Bracketology is in its 30th season on ESPN. From now until Selection Sunday on March 17, we'll keep you up to date on the postseason chances and projection of your favorite teams. We will culminate with daily updates throughout Champion Week, all with an eye toward the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Sources -- Bama's Nate Oats to be among highest-paid college coaches - ESPN

"We are excited about the success of our men's basketball program and Nate's continued commitment to the University," Byrne said in his post. "We look forward to him leading our men's basketball program for many years to come."

Michigan fires coach Juwan Howard after 8-24 season - ESPN

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan."

Mississippi St. stuns 5th-ranked Tennessee in SEC tournament - ESPN

This victory should push the Bulldogs (21-12) firmly off the bubble with their second win over the SEC's regular-season champions this season. They will play No. 12 Auburn, which beat 15th-ranked South Carolina 86-55, in the semifinals Saturday, their first semifinal since winning this event in 2009.

Long Beach State eyes NCAA tourney bid after coach's dismissal - ESPN

"On behalf of the entire Long Beach State community, I would like to thank Coach Monson for his 17 seasons of service to Beach Athletics and his many contributions to our men's basketball program," LBSU athletic director Bobby Smitheran said in a statement. "As the all-time leader in career victories, he has positively impacted countless student-athletes to strive athletically and academically, and he leaves our program in great shape to continue our pursuit for championships."

Eraser Dust

Crumbley convictions set a legal precedent for parents that could reach beyond shootings

“I hope it leads to more prevention of gun violence,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. “I hope it leads to people taking more responsibility. I don’t want a situation where a lot of prosecutors are charging people or parents for things that their children did, or are doing.”

TikTok Bill’s Progress Slows in the Senate - The New York Times

Legislation to force TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell the app or have it banned in the United States sailed through the House, but the Senate has no plans to move hastily.

Conspiracies around Catherine, Princess of Wales have reached a fever pitch | CNN

Droves of amateur detectives have crafted timelines and deep dives into the princess’ movements over the last few month﻿s, combining real concern with outlandish conspiracy. Regular people moonlighting as photo forensics specialists have suggested recent images of Kate are fabricated, spinning theories on where she actually is and who they think is trying to cover up the “truth.”

Montana Supreme Court rules with New York Post in Whitefish venture capitalist’s defamation case

The Montana Supreme Court this week determined that the broad privilege New York law affords journalists to report on public affairs supersedes Montana law in Whitefish venture capitalist Michael Goguen’s lawsuit against the New York Post.

Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole By Wiping Out Fan-Favorite Hero | GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

Originally, Colin Higgins was cast for the minor role of Wedge Antilles in A New Hope. Unfortunately, Higgins had trouble memorizing his lines and was fired after just one day of shooting. Actor Denis Lawson was brought in to replace him, and he did such a good job that he continued to play Wedge throughout the rest of the original trilogy.

The 6% commission on buying or selling a home is gone after Realtors association agrees to seismic settlement | CNN Business

The 6% commission, a standard in home purchase transactions, is no more.

In a sweeping move expected to dramatically reduce the cost of buying and selling a home, the National Association of Realtors announced Friday a settlement with groups of homesellers, agreeing to end landmark antitrust lawsuits by paying $418 million in damages and eliminating rules on commissions.

Are Little Caesars’ Crazy Puffs Crazy Delicious?

Little Caesars is always innovating, and this week the chain has released a new limited-time offering: Crazy Puffs. These little handheld bites of pizza dough, sauce, and cheese, drizzled in buttery garlic flavor and sprinkled with dry herbs, come in both a plain cheese and pepperoni variety, and a four-piece order is priced at $3.99. The press release promises “layers of complexity that will tantalize taste buds everywhere.”

Polls overestimated Trump in the primary. Don’t expect that to translate to November. - POLITICO

Former President Donald Trump didn’t quite live up to his polling numbers in the Republican primaries. Yes, he swept past his GOP opponents, but usually by smaller margins than the polls predicted.

Whitefish interior designer sentenced to prison for fraud scheme

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced that 45-year-old Jennifer Michele Helm, also known as Jennifer Michele, will serve over four years in prison and must repay over $930,000.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Susie Billboard Defaced in Real-Life with Penises

Check out this defacement job that happened on a billboard on the corner of Centinela Ave. and Santa Monica Blvd. here in Los Angeles -- where an advertisement for Susie Essman's Caftan from "Curb Your Enthusiasm" went up sometime this past week in an homage to the show.

Ben Shapiro calls retirement 'stupid' as GOP eyes Social Security cuts

He continued: “No one in the United States should be retiring at 65 years old. Frankly, I think retirement itself is a stupid idea unless you have some sort of health problem. Everybody that I know who is elderly, who has retired, is dead within five years.”