Notebook: Kansas Hopes to Regroup in Tournament

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas basketball’s problems go beyond injuries to its stars - The Athletic

On Wednesday night after watching his team lose 72-52 against Cincinnati and shoot 3-of-20 from 3, four days after losing another game by 30 (!) when shooting 3-of-21 from 3, Bill Self compared the way his team is shooting the ball right now to shooting on those tiny rims at the county fair where the ball is almost too big to go in the basket.

Restoring healthy Dickinson and McCullar might be enough for Jayhawks to ‘get a swag back’ - KU Sports

Kansas City, Mo. — Kansas coach Bill Self has taken great pains to stress in recent weeks that his team just needs to become whole, to get healthy again, and then it can compete with anyone.

Eraser Dust

Montana man used animal tissue and testicles to breed 'giant' sheep for sale to hunting preserves | AP News

A Montana rancher illegally used tissue and testicles from wild sheep killed by hunters in central Asia and the U.S. to breed “giant” hybrid sheep for sale to private hunting preserves in Texas, according to court documents and federal prosecutors.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis case against Trump can continue if she or special prosecutor Wade remove themselves, judge rules

ATLANTA — A Georgia judge ruled Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should not be disqualified from prosecuting the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and several co-defendants — with one major condition.

A Canceled Star Wars Movie Just Got Uncanceled

"When I left 'Star Wars' to do 'Wonder Woman 3,' I thought maybe I'll come back to 'Star Wars' after 'Wonder Woman 3.' So we did a deal for that to happen, started a deal, but I thought I was doing 'Wonder Woman.' When that went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, 'Oh, we gotta finish this deal.' We finished the deal right as the strike was happening. So I now owe a draft of 'Star Wars' and so we will see what happens there."

Helena Flats principal selected for Ruder Elementary position | Daily Inter Lake

The decision to select Hawes was unanimous at a Columbia Falls School District board meeting Monday. She was one of four finalists who interviewed for the position, including Tina Blair, who recently resigned as principal at West Valley School in Kalispell; Josh Gibbs, superintendent/principal of Seeley Lake Elementary, in Seeley Lake; and Henry Mack, principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Man arrested for attacking deputies at Kalispell fast food joint enters guilty plea | Daily Inter Lake

A Kalispell man who allegedly attacked fast food employees and deputies in June pleaded guilty to a single count of felony criminal endangerment in Flathead County District Court last month.

You'll Love These New Star Wars Eyes, We Know

Much as she did in Jabba’s Palace, Princess Leia is here to break something important out of a deep freeze. When Funko fired the bulk of creatives from Mondo, several exciting projects died, including Jason Edmiston’s plan to release an ongoing series of Star Wars art. Now, that series is back, and Leia is leading the way.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire, Glasgow Barrowland: a dazzling evening of old-school charm

“It’s the best bits of Oasis with the best bits of the Stone Roses,” claimed a bullish Liam Gallagher of the collaborative self-titled album he released with the Roses’s John Squire two weeks ago...

Biden’s billionaire tax hits the super-rich. Can a wealth tax work?

Outlining his 2025 budget proposals on Monday, Biden took aim at the uber-affluent and reiterated plans for a 25% tax on Americans with a wealth of more than $100 million.

Taco Bell invests in a single ingredient with massive menu change - TheStreet

Back in February, Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell took advantage of Super Bowl buzz to announce a major menu overhaul bringing items such as chicken nuggets, a Cheez-It Crunchwrap and Baja Blast gelato to its in-store menus.

Montana abortion initiative could see ‘death by process’

Proponents and opponents are keenly anticipating a Montana Supreme Court ruling about whether a proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion access in Montana passes legal muster to appear on the 2024 ballot. But after nearly two months of litigation, backers of the initiative say they’re running out of time to clear myriad other hurdles required to put the proposal before voters, including collecting upwards of 60,000 signatures across dozens of state House districts.