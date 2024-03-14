Notebook: Kansas Participates Against Cincinnati

The Rock Chalkboard

Undermanned Jayhawks knocked out of Big 12 tournament by Cincinnati — key takeaways from the loss - KU Sports

“I thought the kids tried,” Self said. “Obviously we were bad offensively, and didn’t make shots, didn’t make any shots, and tonight would have been a night where things would have had to go a lot better for us shooting the basketball to have a chance.

Cincinnati loss provides defining example of KU’s shooting woes - KU Sports

“But, you know, the bottom line is we need to be able to make six or seven 3s,” Self said; those numbers would put them between 219th and 307th in the nation. “When you get outscored (by) 15 to 30 points every game from beyond the arc, that’s a lot of 2s and you don’t have enough opportunities to make those up.”

Eraser Dust

House passes bill that could ban TikTok despite resistance from Trump | CNN Politics

The House voted with bipartisan, overwhelming fashion on Wednesday to pass a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban against TikTok, a major challenge to one of the world’s most popular social media apps.

Formerly Prestigious Firm Fires 327 People and Three Dozen Partners After Genius Money-Making Scheme Backfires - Going Concern

Many of the 329 staff are redundant back office folks and those in consulting though losses will be spread to other service lines as well. On top of that, up to 37 partners will be forced into early retirement between now and the end of the year.

John Mulaney pens sweet message to Olivia Munn after she reveals breast cancer diagnosis

“Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you. ❤️,” the comedian, 41, wrote to the “Daily Show” alum, 43, via Instagram Wednesday.

Lawmakers chastise Superintendent Arntzen over alleged delays, inefficiencies at Montana’s K-12 education agency

“This is a political persecution,” Arntzen wrote. “I am being attacked because I am a conservative. I stood up for limited bureaucracy, fought the radical transgender agenda, opposed woke-ism, promoted good government, and delivered results for our children, parents, and schools.”

I know what happened to Kate Middleton

The internet abhors a vacuum, especially when it comes to news about famous people. Apparently, no one told England’s royal family about this, because the Princess of Wales, nee Kate Middleton, hasn’t been seen in public since Christmas of last year. What little information “The Firm” has given in the wake of Kate’s vanishing act has been either scant or downright misleading, as evidenced by this photo sent out by the Princess’s X account two days ago:

11 Things We Know About George Lucas' Unused Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Scripts

George Lucas' Sequels Would Have Centered On Leia Rebuilding The Republic

Helena Flats School Principal Resigns as Superintendent Awaits Trial - Flathead Beacon

The principal of a small, rural school district outside of Kalispell has resigned while the district’s superintendent awaits trial following the alleged assault of a student last August.

Whitefish hotelier plans 'food truck park' on vacant Central Avenue lot | Daily Inter Lake

A Whitefish hotelier is seeking permission to create an outdoor food truck park and event space on a prominent vacant lot downtown.

Nearly half of young adults have 'money dysmorphia,' survey finds

A new term, “money dysmorphia,” aims to describe the distorted view of one’s finances that nearly one-third, or 29%, of Americans say they now experience, according to a recent report by Credit Karma, often from comparing their financial situation to others’ and feeling inadequate.

How Buck’s early retirement is a problem for Boebert | The Hill

Boebert currently represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District on the opposite end of the state from Buck’s district. That district includes the Western Slope and much of southern Colorado.