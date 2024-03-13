How to Watch: Kansas vs Cincinnati

Kansas heads to Kansas City to face Cincinnati in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks enter the contest with a ranking of #16 by the AP, while the Bearcats come in unranked. KenPom has KU at #18 and Cincinnati at #43.

KU owns a 5-3 all-time record versus Cincinatti. The most recent meeting came back in January, and was a 74-69 KU victory in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 76-46 road loss at Houston to end the regular season, while Cincinnati comes in off a 90-85 win over West Virginia in the first round of the conference tournament.

Click here for a more in-depth look at the matchup between Cincinnati and Kansas.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(16) Kansas: 22-9, 10-8 Big 12

(NR) Cincinnati: 19-13, 7-11 Big 12

Line: Cincinnati -2.5

How to Watch

Wednesday, March 13, 8:30 p.m. CDT

Kansas City, MO: T-Mobile Center (17,763)

TV: ESPN2

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst), Kris Budden (Reporter)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas has won eleven Big 12 Tournament titles (since 1996-97), with an overall record of 49-13 in the B12 Tournament. Iowa State is second with five tournament titles.

Despite Iowa State’s five titles, only Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma have winning records in the Big 12 Tournament.

This year’s 6-seed is the lowest KU has had in the history of the Big 12 Tournament. The only other time KU was lower than a top-4 seed was in 2000 when KU had a 5-seed.

KU is 4-1 in neutral site games so far this season, but just 7-8 overall in games away from Allen Fieldhouse.

KU is 46-11 all-time at T-Mobile Center.