Notebook: Kansas to Kick off Big 12 Tournament vs Cincinnati

The Rock Chalkboard

Preview: KU will try small ball against tall Cincinnati lineup - KU Sports

Under some circumstances that might be a boon to a team that lost an underwhelming three of its last four regular-season games and five of its last nine. But not quite as much when the reason for the new appearance is the loss of two first-team all-conference players to injury — a temporary loss, yes, even a strategic one looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament, but a loss nonetheless.

New assistants finding their place in KU’s recruiting strategy - KU Sports

“You’ll build a relationship with the staff early … and you become an East Coast recruiter, a West Coast recruiter, a southern recruiter, you can overcome those (boundaries),” Leipold said in a recent press conference.

KU softball sweeps doubleheader thanks to walk-off - KU Sports

“I said this in the huddle. It’s about their grit and their fight, and I love that we found a way to win,” KU coach Jennifer McFalls said in a press release. “They’re a great team (Wichita State) and have a great program and I have a lot of respect for what they do. That’s a team that never goes away.”

Eraser Dust

Steamboat Landing subdivision calls for more than 250 units in Somers | Daily Inter Lake

A proposed subdivision adjacent to Somers Middle School could result in the development of 252 residential units.

The Steamboat Landing project would consist of primarily single-family residential lots, along with condominium lots, on 63.79 acres at 603 Somers Road. A preliminary plat request for the development goes before the county Planning Board on March 13.

Biden and Trump clinch nominations, heading to another general election rematch | CNN Politics

Biden and Trump will win their parties’ presidential primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington, while Trump will also win the Republican caucuses in Hawaii, CNN projects. Voting wrapped up in the primary for Democrats Abroad, the official arm of the Democratic Party for Americans living overseas. Biden is the projected winner of the Democratic primary in the US territory of the Northern Mariana Islands, held earlier Tuesday.

Tales of the Jedi Season 2: Everything we know - Dexerto

Animated takes on Star Wars have had varying degrees of success, from The Bad Batch to The Clone Wars. However, Tales of the Jedi is so sought after that a second season of the 2022 original is coming in hot.

TikTok ban vote, earnings, mortgage data: What to Watch

The US House of Representatives are set to take a vote on whether or not to force TikTok parent company ByteDance to divest from the company or else disqualify the app from the US market. If the bill makes its way through Congress, President Biden has claimed he will sign it into law.

Shaquille O'Neal Reacts To Angel Reese's Decision vs. South Carolina - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

I called her and said, 'You did the right thing. Trust me, if you would have went out there, they would have been looking for you. You and [Kamilla] Cardoso get into a shoving match. She's already ejected. Can't play in the next round.

Rand Paul: Proposed TikTok ban ‘makes no sense’ | The Hill

“TikTok is banned in China,” Paul said. “We’re thinking – or people who want to ban it are thinking – Wow, we’re going to really defeat the Chinese communists, by becoming Chinese authoritarians and banning it in our country? TikTok is banned in China. So, we’re going to emulate the Chinese communists by banning it in our country?”

Trump Tried to Move Assets to Florida: NY Attorney General

Donald Trump tried — but failed — to switch the addresses of key assets from Trump Tower in New York to Florida, officials with the state attorney general's office said in their latest civil fraud case filing.

Kevin Costner Responds To John Mulaney’s ‘Field Of Dreams’ Bit At The Oscars

“For years, movies didn’t have sound, and then they figured it out. Some people say that the silent era was the golden era of film — these people are difficult and insane,” began Mulaney.

“It was the tune that changed everything” for Noel Gallagher and Oasis, with his greatest guitar solo – but it turns out that Live Forever got a serious guitar edit in the control room | MusicRadar

No band since the Sex Pistols has inspired so many kids to pick up the guitar and start their own bands, and it remains to be seen whether a British guitar group will ever sell over 50 million records again.

Ken Buck Cuts Short House Term, Leaving Republicans Down Yet Another Member - The New York Times

Last year Mr. Buck said he would retire at the end of this term, citing his party’s election denialism and the refusal by many Republicans to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. His plans were seen as unlikely to affect the ultimate balance of power in the House, given that Republicans would be all but certain to hold his solidly conservative district in eastern Colorado.

Poll of the Day