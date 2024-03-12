Notebook: Bill Self Provides Update on KU Roster

The Rock Chalkboard

Dickinson and McCullar will not play in Big 12 tournament, but plan on NCAA return - KU Sports

“We should be the most healthy we’ve been in a long time when the NCAA Tournament starts,” he said.

Revamped KU baseball opens Big 12 play with series win over No. 3 TCU - KU Sports

“Especially in the Big 12, it’s just such an awesome conference that if you do finish near the top, you put yourself in a great position for the postseason,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said.

Eraser Dust

Trump suggests he’s open to cuts to Medicare and Social Security after attacking primary rivals over the issue | CNN Politics

Former President Donald Trump on Monday suggested he was open to making cuts to Social Security and Medicare after opposing touching the entitlement programs and attacking his GOP presidential primary rivals over the issue.

Not all employers are tolerating Gen Z's laid-back language

Four months into the job, however, she was fired. Her manager cited her "lack of professionalism", including her frequent use of filler words like "like" and "totally", as a contributing factor. Anna's supervisor said she didn't come across as an "intelligent" person who should be working at a top hedge fund, and that her demeanour didn't fit the firm's image.

Mother of 'Star Wars' child actor details his mental health struggles

In an exclusive interview with Scripps News, his mother, Lisa Lloyd, provided a glimpse into Jake’s personal saga in the years since appearing in that galaxy far, far away — sharing her son’s turbulent struggle with mental illness, family tragedy and the reasons she’s more hopeful today than she’s been in years.

Nearly 900,000 acres of Montana in access limbo

Nearly a decade before four Missouri Hunters drove to Wyoming for a now-famous hunting trip that landed them before state and federal judges on trespassing charges, Bozeman-based hunting personality Randy Newburg planned something similar. Like the Missouri hunters, Newburg was going to use a ladder to avoid stepping on private property as he corner-crossed, or climbed over the point where two-square-mile sections of public land meet two-square-mile sections of private land.

Missoula man says he'll continue cleaning riverbank despite citation from city

MISSOULA, Mont. — Last week, NBC Montana told you about trash accumulating on the sidewalks of West Broadway Street in Missoula. The city cleaned up the rubble and said it was a mysterious individual who was moving the trash from the riverbank to the streets above.

Jon Stewart Nails the Real Problem With Katie Britt’s SOTU Response

“If you’re going to stand with me, could you stand a little bit further away?” Stewart asked. He also imagined one of her kids popping into the kitchen for a bowl of cereal in the midst of this menacing video and apologizing for not realizing “you were losing your fucking mind. I’ll come back when the Zannies kick in.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Madonna's ultra-exclusive Oscars afterparty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secretly stepped out together for Madonna’s Oscars 2024 afterparty in Los Angeles just hours after jetting back from Singapore.

Iconic Rockin Rudy's opens new Missoula location

Rockin Rudys recently expanded to a new store "Rockin Rudy's Attic" which is located by the Missoula International School. It's a place for all of the other items that have been collected over the years to be enjoyed by customers.

Florida teachers can discuss sexual orientation, gender ID under ‘Don’t Say Gay’ settlement

ORLANDO, Fla. — Students and teachers will be able to speak freely about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms, provided it’s not part of instruction, under a settlement reached Monday between Florida education officials and civil rights attorneys who had challenged a state law which critics dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”

MDT looking to install roundabout at busy Kalispell intersection

MDT officials are proposing a roundabout for the intersection at Woodland Avenue and 2nd Street East-Conrad Drive.

It's a busy area because it's right next to Woodland Park and only has a three-way stop.