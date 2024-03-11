Notebook: Kansas Mauls Big 12 Awards

The Rock Chalkboard

KU starters earn wide-ranging Big 12 honors - KU Sports

He is also the second-leading scorer at 18.0 points per game behind teammate McCullar’s 18.3. McCullar decided to return to KU after considering the NBA Draft in the offseason, and when healthy (he has been battling with a bone bruise to his knee) has been a dynamic shot creator and the engine of the Jayhawks’ offense while also averaging six rebounds per game.

Injuries cast pall over KU’s postseason prospects - KU Sports

“You want to play him now, but I also know that we’re going to need him in rhythm in two weeks,” Self said.

Agpalsa returns to Leipold’s staff with newfound knowledge - KU Sports

“He had said for him to continue that maybe looking and working under a different head coach and opportunity would help him,” Leipold said. “So I have to respect that.”

Jayhawks dominated by No. 1 Houston - KU Sports

What remained consistent from one matchup to the next was the great quantity of turnovers KU surrendered to UH, and the Cougars made the 14th-ranked Jayhawks pay from the opening whistle, scoring 21 points off turnovers in the first half — as many as KU got in the entire period.

Eraser Dust

Kate photo withdrawn by five news agencies amid 'manipulation' concerns

A major UK news agency, PA, has become the fifth picture service to withdraw a photo of the Princess of Wales and her children over concerns about the image.

Four international photo agencies had already retracted the picture because of concerns it has been "manipulated".

Sex trafficking victim says Sen. Katie Britt telling her story during SOTU rebuttal is ‘not fair’ | CNN Politics

The woman whose story Alabama Sen. Katie Britt appeared to have shared in the Republican response to the State of the Union as an example of President Joe Biden’s failed immigration policies told CNN she was trafficked before Biden’s presidency and said legislators lack empathy when using the issue of human trafficking for political purposes.

Flathead Republicans not completely sold on perceived frontrunner Sheehy | Daily Inter Lake

Olszewski’s shift toward Johnson came after Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale withdrew from the race. Rosendale’s sudden departure forced voters and political insiders to weigh their options, and Sheehy is not always the top choice, Olszewski said.

Another fine mess from the US Supreme Court | The Hill

Legal experts spent the last week analyzing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that Donald Trump can remain on the ballot in the presidential election, despite his part in inciting supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Here are some implications it may have missed.

Taylor Swift Fans Not Happy With The Oscars Sunday Night - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

That's expected, of course, as the iconic pop star wasn't nominated for anything at The Academy Awards. However, many Swifties were hoping that her movie, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," would get nominated.

Kim Mulkey Ripped For 'Classless' Postgame Press Conference - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

"Dawn went and apologized to the basketball community and Kim went on and said she wanted Kamilla v. Angel instead," one fan wrote.

TikTok Leaders Surprised by Ban Bill in the House: WSJ Report

The new bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, would force Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok to non-Chinese owners or face a ban in the United States.

The 'paradise paradox': The resort town of Whitefish seems perfect, yet its citizens still suffer • Daily Montanan

According to research by the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, the town saw 1.4 million visitors in 2020. In the 2022-23 winter season, Whitefish Mountain Resort broke its previous visitation record, with more than 500,000 skiers and snowboarders hitting the slopes. For a town of just 8,915 residents, those are big numbers.

Angel Reese defends not coming to teammate’s aid in LSU-South Carolina fight: ‘Person at my status’

Angel Reese issued a mea culpa of her own for not standing up for her teammates during Sunday’s scuffle toward the end of the Gamecocks’ conference title-clinching win over LSU.

While the rest of the LSU Tigers charged to the defense of Flau’jae Johnson, Reese was spotted going the opposite way toward the end of the team’s bench far from the melee on Sunday.

Little Caesars customer slammed for returning $7 pizza and getting roasted - Dexerto

Shared on TikTok account ‘dawid.outdoor,’ the man attempted to put a Little Caesars’ manager on blast after she slammed him for demanding a refund. What he likely didn’t expect was for viewers to side with the unimpressed manager.