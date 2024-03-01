Notebook: Kansas Ready for the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

Leipold says Daniels is ‘ready to rock and roll as best he can at the moment’ - KU Sports

Daniels dealt with recurring tightness in his back beginning in early August and throughout the duration of the 2023 season. The malady caused him to miss all but three of KU’s 13 games; he did not return after, immediately prior to the Jayhawks’ game at Texas on Sept. 30, suffering a “stabbing” sensation that he called “the worst pain that I’ve ever been in my entire life” on a YouTube show in January.

KU baseball hosts Texas Southern for first home series - KU Sports

The Jayhawks’ first home series of the year, a four-game stretch that begins at 3 p.m. Friday at Hoglund Ballpark, will be against Texas Southern, before they open Big 12 Conference play by hosting TCU next weekend.

Former US diplomat pleads guilty to spying for Cuba for more than 40 years

Victor Manuel Rocha, 73, was charged with secretly passing information to the communist-run Cuban government since 1981 while working for the US state department.

Richard Lewis took legal steps to ensure his wife of 19 years Joyce Lapinsky would be able to remain in their LA home following his death at 76 | Daily Mail Online

The beloved comic, who died at 76 Tuesday following a fatal heart attack, took a series of steps with their real estate portfolio, changing the home's standard mortgage to an assignment of rents trust deed, according to records reviewed by the New York Post.

Trump Reportedly Picks Steve Daines as His Choice to Succeed Mitch McConnell

Daines said he thanked Trump for the vote of confidence but wouldn’t say whether he was planning to follow through with a run for Senate leadership, adding: “I told [Trump] the most important thing I can do this moment is to make sure we have a Senate majority in November.”

The IRS Is Ready to Strike the Fear of God Into Anyone Who Took ERC - Going Concern

That’s nine open investigations, 123 under review, and anyone who comes forward to say they took ERC money they weren’t entitled to before the Voluntary Disclosure Program closes on March 22 will have to give up the name of the promoter that encouraged them to take the credits.

The 'God-Awful' Grateful Dead Song Phil Lesh Says He Can't Even Listen To

“This song here is one of the first originals that we wrote, or that actually I wrote, because I wrote the words and the music,” Lesh said. “This is known as ‘Cardboard Cowboy’ but it actually was called ‘The Monster,’ and I’m not sure why we called it that except maybe it was just so big and ugly and hard to play.”

Iowa's Caitlin Clark plans to forgo next season and enter WNBA Draft : NPR

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who is on the verge of becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader in college basketball, announced Thursday that she will leave the Hawkeyes after this season and enter the WNBA Draft.

Montana judge declares 3 laws restricting abortion unconstitutional : NPR

Three Montana laws restricting abortion rights, including a ban on abortions after 20 weeks, have been struck down in court as unconstitutional.