Notebook: Kansas Mauls Houston

The Rock Chalkboard

Jackson breaks all-time block record, falls one shy of a triple-double in Kansas’ emphatic win - KU Sports

And the star of the show throughout was center Taiyanna Jackson, who entered the game nine blocks away from becoming Kansas’ all-time block leader. After she tallied just one swat in the first half, it looked like Jackson might have had a few more games before breaking this record, but an eight-block second half -including five blocks in the fourth quarter — got the super-senior her 270th block to pass Lisa Tate’s previous record of 269, which was set in 1994.

Former NBA player and KU standout Scot Pollard waits in hospital for heart transplant - KU Sports

“I’m staying here until I get a heart,” he said in a text message to The Associated Press on Wednesday night. “My heart got weaker. (Doctors) agree this is my best shot at getting a heart quicker.”

Self hopes to maximize starters’ minutes by providing clear endpoints - KU Sports

“I actually think that I can do a better job, a lot better job than what I’ve done, in letting the starters know where the finish line actually is,” he said.

Eraser Dust

'My memory is fine' - Biden hits back at special counsel

Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Hur determined Mr Biden had improperly kept classified documents related to military and foreign policy in Afghanistan after serving as vice-president.

Analysis: After Tucker Carlson’s softball interview, Putin walks away with propaganda victory | CNN Business

Over the course of the more than two-hour sit-down, the former Fox News host turned online commentator largely refrained from challenging the Russian authoritarian, whose brutal war on Ukraine has led to the needless deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. Those expecting a hard-hitting face-off will have surely walked away sorely disappointed by the long-winded and rambling interview, in which Tucker himself at times appeared lost.

Taylor Swift’s surprise album announcement was divisive. She explains why she did it

"I thought, 'OK, if I'm lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I'm just going to do it," she said onstage. "I'm just going to announce my new album."

Ewan McGregor Perfectly Explains Why Star Wars' Prequel Trilogy Has Become So Loved

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Ewan McGregor spoke about how poorly the prequel movies were received when they were first released. However, he had a much more positive spin on that history, explaining how the younger generation, who were kids when the prequel trilogy came out, is the reason the movies have become so much more popular.

Speaker Johnson reverses on planned Montana Senate endorsement | The Hill

Punchbowl News reported Thursday morning that Johnson was planning to endorse Rosendale in his long-anticipated Senate bid. Rosendale, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has not yet jumped into the race, but several reports have indicated that he is looking to challenge Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in the Big Sky Country.

Lakers are betting end of the LeBron James era on hope of a blockbuster they probably can't afford - CBSSports.com

The Los Angeles Lakers made a rare conservative choice on Thursday when they elected to allow the trade deadline to pass without making a move of any kind. As disappointing as that might be to fans (and the hourglass-tweeting LeBron James), it was a sensible approach on paper.

The wealthy are cutting the line at the airport, Disney World and ski resorts | CNN Business

Across everything from ski lifts to dating apps, and fueled by relatively new technology, there’s been an explosion of options and services that let wealthier people pay to go first.

10 More Sci-Fi, Horror, and Fantasy Books to Read Ahead of Their Upcoming Adaptations

Last year, io9 took at look at Hollywood’s upcoming calendar and assembled a reading list of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror books tapped for movie and TV adaptations—some of which, like The Changeling and The Fall of the House of Usher, have since been released. We’re still waiting for others (Dune: Part Two is soon, but Mickey 17 when?), but in the meantime, we have 10 more titles for you to consider.

The Grateful Dead Earn Their First No. 1 On A Billboard Chart, Nearly 30 Years After Splitting Up

On this week’s edition of the Top Album Sales chart, the Grateful Dead rule for the very first time. The band’s latest release Dave’s Picks, Volume 49: Frost Amphitheatre, Stanford U., Palo Alto, CA (4/27/85 & 4/28/85) debuts in first place. According to Luminate, the set sold just under 21,100 copies in its first tracking frame of availability.

Gianforte affirms Texas’ border actions against feds | Daily Inter Lake

Fresh off a trip to Texas, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday that Montana would assume responsibility for its shared border with Canada if federal officials failed to secure it.