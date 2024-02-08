Notebook: KU Baseball Ready to Maul the Season

The Rock Chalkboard

KU football builds on 2024 class, adds all-Kansan walk-on group - KU Sports

While the Kansas football team had already laid out most of its vision for the future when it inked 17 freshmen and one transfer in December, the Jayhawks officially added a few more promising talents as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Fitzgerald’s Jayhawks ready for second go-round, bolstered by new depth - KU Sports

“My incredible wife, Kelly, last year said something like — after a game I was despondent — and she’s like ‘What’s up?’ and I’m like, ‘Well, we got beat,’ and she’s like, ‘Well, surely you knew you were going to lose a game this year,'” Fitzgerald recalled in a recent press conference. “I’m like, ‘I did not know that.’ I did not really process that until it happened.”

Eraser Dust

US supreme court hearing focuses on Trump’s eligibility for 2024 election | US elections 2024 | The Guardian

The US supreme court will hear oral arguments on Thursday morning in the high-stakes case that will probably determine whether Donald Trump is eligible to run for president this year.

Bob Iger Reacts to Gina Carano’s ‘Mandalorian’ Lawsuit With One-Word Answer

“None,” Iger said flatly.

Taco Bell, KFC parent company blames poor sales on Middle East conflict | The Hill

Yum Brands CEO David Gibbs said during a call with investors Wednesday that “top-line sales were impacted by the conflict in the Middle East region, with varying degrees of impact across markets in the Middle East, Malaysia and Indonesia.”

Taylor Swift Sends Direct Message to Critics During First Night of the Eras Tour in Tokyo - Parade

"I'm over the moon that you guys care about my music; it still blows my mind," she continued. "I love doing this; I know I keep saying it, but everyone's like, 'Why do you make so many albums?' And I'm like, 'Man, because I love it!'"

Republican bid to flip US Senate grows complicated as Montana primary gets competitive | AP News

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale plans to run for U.S. Senate, upending a race in which many national GOP officials already coalesced around a different candidate as they seek to unseat three-term Democrat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Historian who correctly predicted almost every election winner since 1984 reveals who is likely to win in 2024

Thus far, Biden holds five of the "keys," while Trump was able to capture about three, Lichtman revealed to MarketWatch. That leaves five keys still up for grabs, and enough room for the former president to secure a lead before November.

Jensen to Become Kalispell Superintendent - Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Matt Jensen will lead the district as superintendent beginning next school year.

College basketball power rankings: Pay attention to these X-factor players - The Athletic

You know the drill by now. This isn’t the 16 best teams in America; it’s the 16 we’re most intrigued with right now, the 16 we want to talk about. (And in the spirit of fairness, we always save our last spot for a noteworthy mid-major.) Not that anybody ever reads the intro …

Tim Robinson's 'I Think You Should Leave Live' coming to Fort Worth

Comedian Tim Robinson and his popular Netflix show "I Think You Should Leave" are coming to Fort Worth for a live show later this year.

The show that has sparked a thousand memes will be at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth on April 20.

'Win-win': Bill to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits reintroduced — it would also extend the program's shelf life by 20 years. Here's what you need to know

The “You Earned It, You Keep It Act” would continue to fill the trust fund’s coffers by applying a Social Security tax to all earnings above $250,000.