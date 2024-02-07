Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Baylor

The Rock Chalkboard

‘We should have put our foot on their throat’: KU blows another double-digit lead in loss at K-State

Less than three minutes into the second half, KU was in a good position at K-State. After leading by only two at halftime, the Jayhawks came out firing to start the second half on a 9-0 run and amassed an 11-point lead. If that momentum continued, it would have likely resulted in a consistent double-digit lead and neutralized a lively K-State crowd. However, KU failed to do so and ended up paying the price.

College basketball's surprise one-and-done candidates

Simultaneously, there have been other freshmen who have exceeded expectations thus far, putting themselves in that one-and-done conversation, or at least attracting the attention of NBA scouts through the first-three months of the season.

Everything Bill Self said following KU's loss at K-State

MANHATTAN — KU lost yet another road game to K-State, 75-70, on Monday night in overtime. The game was ugly with both teams struggling to find a rhythm for most of the game. Despite the Jayhawks trailing by four with just over a minute left in regulation, they were able to fight back and force overtime. However, K-State eventually took over near the end of the extra period to close out the game.

Eraser Dust

Nikki Haley will lose Nevada GOP primary to ‘none of these candidates’ as Biden notches Democratic win | CNN Politics

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will lose Nevada’s nonbinding Republican primary to “none of these candidates,” an embarrassing defeat in a contest that did not feature former President Donald Trump on the ballot.

At This Point It's Almost Like the Gatekeepers of the Profession Want to Keep Minorities Out - Going Concern

Hey guess what, everyone? We have fresh research that shows the 150 hour CPA licensure rule decreases the number of Black and Hispanic entrants to the profession. In this case, a 26% drop. Add this to the existing body of evidence that demonstrates two things: the 150 hour rule does not improve the quality of licensed CPAs (“Occupational Licensing and Accountant Quality: Evidence from the 15 -Hour Rule” by John Barrios) and the 150 hour rule is actively preventing minorities from pursuing this career path (“Keeping the 150 Hour Rule Is Making the Profession’s Diversity Problem More Pronounced,” authored by Sharon Lassar, PhD, CPA and the Increasing Diversity in the Accounting Profession Pipeline report from the Center for Audit Quality released in July 2023, among others).

Star Wars actor Gina Carano questions Disney’s lack of response to Pedro Pascal’s social media posts | The Independent

The actor, 41, is suing the studios for discrimination and wrongful termination after the former MMA fighter was dropped from the Star Wars spin-off in February 2021 after sharing a social media post in which she appeared to compare the Republican experience in the US to that of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Taco Bell and KFC are feeling the pressure from price-conscious consumers | CNN Business

In particular, Taco Bell, typically the company’s most popular chain, reported sales at restaurants open at least a year grew 3% for the quarter — a steep decline from the 11% growth it registered for the same quarter a year earlier when a revamped breakfast menu fueled sales.

Jakers Bar and Grill in Missoula closing | KECI

Jakers Bar and Grill in Missoula is closing and something new is coming, according to an email sent out to customers Tuesday morning. (ed note - i vomited in the Jaker's bathroom on my 21st birthday. rip)

Sustainable affordable housing is coming to the Flathead

Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley and the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust recently signed a Memo of Understanding which means that the two non-profits have agreed to work together to create sustainable affordable housing.

Montana Water Supply Forecast Remains Grim - Flathead Beacon

Water supply specialists have pegged snowpack totals in the Flathead and Kootenai river basins at less than 70% of normal, which is significantly lower than this time last year even as the region has registered the most precipitation of anywhere else in Montana this winter.

McDonald’s To Lower Prices in 2024 Amid Customer Backlash

McDonald's just released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year, and then dove deeper into the results during a Feb. 5 earnings call. One topic that came up repeatedly during the call was McDonald's plans regarding pricing in 2024. And in good news for McDonald's customers, the company indicated that price increases will likely slow down this year as inflation continues to ease incrementally.

It’s never been more expensive to be a Disney fan | CNN Business

“It has gotten more expensive. It’s crazy,” said the New York-based content creator. “I feel like when you go to Disney, it’s almost like planning a wedding. You’re like ‘Eh, I’m already in it, what’s 20 or 30 more bucks?’ Before you know it, you’re way out of control – but you’re in this Disney mindset.”

Liam Gallagher names new collab track with John Squire that makes him have "a little cry"

Liam Gallagher has revealed which one of his collab tracks with John Squire makes him have “a little cry”.

Man accused of leading smear campaign charged with stalking | Daily Inter Lake

About a week later, according to court documents, Duffey got in touch with the victim to ask after the rugby contacts, which the victim provided. After another week, Duffey allegedly texted the victim, this time asking to hang out. The victim never replied, court documents said, and the next message from Duffey allegedly accused the victim of sexually assaulting him.

Duffey later apologized and a cycle of allegations and apologies took hold, according to court documents. Eventually, Duffey told the victim “[Expletive] you, I’m gonna take this public, I’m going to ruin your life,” court documents alleged.