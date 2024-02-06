Notebook: K-State Mauls Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

Failure to capitalize on second-half run helps continue KU’s road woes - KU Sports

Manhattan — For two minutes out of the halftime break Monday night, Kansas looked like it had been replaced by another team entirely. And on this occasion it was a welcome replacement given the disjunction that had defined the Jayhawks’ first-half effort at Kansas State — even as they led 32-30 at the break.

Cripe could make leap for KU softball - KU Sports

“A shortstop is kind of like the quarterback of your team,” said McFalls, the sixth-year Kansas softball coach, in a recent press conference. “It’s an extension of me out there. That’s the way I feel. It’s the way I played, I was a shortstop so I always felt like you have to have your greatest leaders in those positions.”

KU suffers letdown in grueling 75-70 defeat at Kansas State - KU Sports

“We’re not good enough to not execute, not play smart,” KU coach Bill Self said. “You go on the road, you need to make free throws, you need to take advantage of your opportunities, and we didn’t do that well enough. And we were still right there with a chance to win. We got to tighten those things up, honestly. But hey, this league — anybody in America that would have come here tonight and played them, it would have been a hard win with that crowd and everything else.”

Ukraine, Israel aid in jeopardy amid Biden-GOP border battle | The Hill

The upper chamber this week unveiled legislation combining tougher border security measures with military aid for Ukraine and Israel, among broader foreign assistance. But before the ink was dry on the long-anticipated Senate bill text released Sunday night, House Republican leadership stuck a knife in it, declaring that it would not get a House vote — even if it can clear the upper chamber.

Travis Kelce Reveals What He Told Taylor Swift After Grammys Win

"She's unbelievable," Travis gushed during a Feb. 5 press conference. "She's re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."

Montana's Congressional delegation reacts to bipartisan border bill | KECI

He said it would provide $20 billion to border security that would help fight the fentanyl crisis in Montana.

“This supplemental actually solves a problem, and that doesn’t happen very often,” Tester said.

Trump finally reveals who he’s eyeing for vice president | The Independent

In an interview with Fox News, airing on Sunday, the former president revealed that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are currently on the short list to become his running mate in the 2024 election.

Ewan McGregor Reveals the Sweet Way He Acknowledged a Fan Who Noticed Him Undercover at Disneyland

But when the Emmy winner “caught a couple of people’s eye” who clearly noticed an iconic Jedi Master among the park’s attendees, he winked at them.

Reenacting such a wink for the MegaCon crowd, fans cheered the Scottish star.

Congressman off-base in ad claiming Fauci shipped Covid to Montana before the pandemic | KECI

Rosendale, who is eyeing a challenge to incumbent Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, maintains that a Montana biomedical research facility, Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, has a dangerous link to the pandemic. This claim is echoed in the ad:

“It’s been revealed that Fauci brought COVID to the Montana one year before COVID broke out in the U.S!,” it charges in all-caps before asking readers to “Donate today and hold the D.C. bureaucracy accountable!”

Toby Keith, Larger-Than-Life Country Music Star, Dies at 62 - The New York Times

Toby Keith, the larger-than-life singer-songwriter of No. 1 country hits like “Who’s Your Daddy?” and “Made in America” and one of the biggest stars to come out of Nashville in three decades, died on Monday. He was 62.

Elon Musk Had Twins With His Top Neuralink Executive, But They Never Dated — She Explains 'He Wants Smart People To Have Kids, So He Encouraged Me To' And He's The Person She 'Admires Most In The World'

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla and SpaceX, is also known for his distinct approach to family, as detailed in his biography by Walter Isaacson. The book sheds light on Musk’s rationale for having multiple children with different women, emphasizing his belief in the need for intelligent people to procreate.

Travis and Jason Kelce spent hours at KC’s Up-Down bar | Kansas City Star

On their New Heights podcast, the Chiefs and Eagles brothers discussed playing NFL Blitz at the Crossroads arcade bar in Kansas City.