Kansas State Squeaks by Kansas

This Kansas team is frustrating. They will go out and completely dominate a top 5 team in Houston and come right back to repeatedly shoot themselves in the foot against a lesser team they should have no problem with. Kansas led by as many as 11 but struggled to capitalize on K-State’s 16 turnovers.

Again the bench for Kansas did not show up. Elmarko Jackson led the bench with a grand total of 2 points. KJ Adams did a great job playing with foul trouble, ultimately fouling out with seconds to go in overtime.

Kansas State held Johnny Furphy to 4 points as the Australian struggled to get much of anything going in the hostile environment. Hunter Dickinson led the Jayhawks with 21 points.

A frustrating aspect of the game was defensive rebounding. The Wildcats were able to get put backs on timely possessions to get the win for Kansas State. K-State outrebounded the Jayhawks 43-33.

This is a game Kansas should have won. KU will have a chance at revenge on March 5th but you have to win on the road in the Big 12 to win the conference title. Dropping winnable games hurts.

Kansas will host #13 Baylor on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse.