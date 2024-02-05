How to Watch: KU at KState

Kansas returns to Allen Fieldhouse West aka the Octagon of Room for the first edition of the Sunflower Showdown with K-State. The Jayhawks enter the contest with a ranking of #4 by the AP, while the Wildcats are unranked. KenPom has KU at #12 and K-State at #75.

KU owns a 201-95 all-time record versus K-State, including 28-6 in Bramlame Coliseum. The most recent meeting was a 90-78 KU win in Lawrence back on January 31, 2023.

The Jayhawks are coming off an impressive 78-65 home win over then-#4 Houston, while K-State comes in off a 75-72 loss at Oklahoma State.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(4) Kansas: 18-4, 6-3 Big 12

Kansas State: 14-8, 4-5 Big 12

Line: KU -4.5

How to Watch

Monday, Feb 5, 8:00 p.m. CST

Manhattan, KS: Bramlage Coliseum (11,010)

TV: ESPN

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Jay Bilas (Analyst), Kris Budden (Sideline)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

KU’s 201 wins over K-State are the most wins by one D1 team over another in the history of the NCAA.

Under Bill Self, KU is 55-16 overall on Big Monday, but just 21-16 on the road. However, KU is 19-4 in its last 23 Big Monday contests regardless of location.

Since 1990, K-State has won a Sunflower Showdown matchup 9 times. Mitch Lightfoot has won 12 times.

A K-State win would make Jerome Tang just the second KSU coach since 1984 to post back-to-back wins over KU in Manhattan (Bruce Weber).