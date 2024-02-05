Notebook: Kansas Mauls Houston

The Rock Chalkboard

With key win in hand, KU shifts focus to Sunflower Showdown - KU Sports

“I think our fans were more turned up today,” Self said, “because we were playing a team that we know if we didn’t play well, (the other team) could leave out of here happy.”

Nichols, perimeter shooting lead way for KU in hard-fought road victory over TCU - KU Sports

Undeterred, the Jayhawks grabbed an early 5-0 lead to start the game off a 3-pointer from Wyvette Mayberry, which served as a positive sign as they had started 0-for-7 from behind the arc against BYU, ending the game with a shooting mark of under 8% in 3-point territory. Kersgieter followed with a triple of her own, marking her first points scored since a Jan. 20 matchup against Kansas State. After allowing a five-point Horned Frogs run to make it 10-9, Kansas settled for trading off points to end the first quarter up 16-14.

KU seizes control, earns resounding 78-65 victory over Houston - KU Sports

First, the super-senior guard punctuated a dominant KU start when he stepped in front of an ill-advised pass out of the post by Houston’s Joseph Tugler and slapped the ball down the court to set up a throwdown in transition. That boosted the Jayhawks to twice the Cougars’ point total at 30-15 with 7:37 to go in the first half.

Big 12 continues to run through Lawrence after KU’s statement win over Houston - KU Sports

“Somebody made a mistake and told me we were actually favored in this game. That’s sacrilege,” Sampson said. “How is Kansas not favored in any game? Especially here.”

Eraser Dust

Southern California under state of emergency as evacuation orders, warnings in effect due to storm - ABC7 Los Angeles

An evacuation order was issued for areas along Santa Maria Road north of Topanga Canyon due to high risk of mud and debris flows. The order will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Senators released the long-awaited border deal. Here's what it means.

WASHINGTON – Lawmakers on Sunday revealed a $118 billion package that includes a long-awaited bipartisan deal to address the migrant crisis at the southern border and new aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other U.S. allies, embarking on a challenging path forward in the House where Republican leadership quickly panned it.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire sell out joint tour in 30 seconds

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have sold out their upcoming joint tour in just 30 seconds, along with sharing their new music video for ‘Mars To Liverpool’ – watch it below.

College basketball rankings, grades: Kansas earns 'A+', Kentucky and Michigan get 'F' on weekly report card - CBSSports.com

A laughably loaded slate of college basketball over the weekend netted some spectacular hoops across the country and provided further clarity on conferences races with March fast approaching. Purdue grabbed a stranglehold on the Big Ten with a road win at Wisconsin, while UConn did the same in the Big East with a dominant showing over St. John's. Saint Mary's won late Saturday inside The Kennel at Gonzaga for the first time since 2018 to remain unbeaten in a West Coast Conference that has been dominated by the Zags over the years.

Grammys 2024: Highlights From Awards Show Dominated by Women - The New York Times

Women thoroughly dominated the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, with a history-making album of the year win by Taylor Swift and victories by Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, SZA, Lainey Wilson, the Colombian pop star Karol G and the band boygenius.

How Travis Kelce supported Taylor Swift's record-making Grammys 2024 win

The two-time Super Bowl champ kept up with all things Grammys via social media, where he couldn’t help but like a post by NPR on Instagram featuring the singer-songwriter posing on the red carpet.

Obi-Wan's Two Greatest Victories Were Won Using The Dark Side - & That's Why He Needed His Own Spinoff

That victory was mostly luck, of course. But Obi-Wan's most famous victory was undoubtedly the so-called "Battle of the Heroes" on Mustafar in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, which saw him fight against his former Padawan Anakin Skywalker. Anakin was one of the greatest Jedi warriors of all time, and yet Obi-Wan not only matched him, he ultimately defeated him. This victory, more than any other, has made Obi-Wan a legend - seen by many as the ultimate Jedi. And yet, surprisingly, Obi-Wan used the dark side to win both times he defeated the Sith.

I'm a Taco Bell worker - customers think we're stingy but we get 'hella shade' if we try to serve 'decent portions' | The US Sun

“I usually order bean burritos and a lot of times there is no sauce so it's really dry.. or the burrito is kinda thin.. other times it's nice and plump and delicious.”

The employee said there are measured out portions the staff are meant to use.

They also suggested that management frowns upon giving out large portions.

“I get hella shade if I try to give people decent portions,” they said.

Takes two at Kalispell tango nights | Daily Inter Lake

Outside the Kalispell South Campus building on a chilly January night, the large windows frame a portrait of a brightly lit room of dancing couples in the close embrace of the Argentine tango.

Disney Eliminates "Offensive and Derogatory" Character After 50+ Years, Replacement Confirmed - Inside the Magic

On January 27, Walt Disney World Resort shut down the Country Bear Jamboree as we have always known it. With the removal of many of the songs, what many guests and fans are not realizing is that there is one character who has essentially been replaced due to his name being seen as “offensive and derogatory”.