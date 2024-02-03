Kansas Mauls Houston 78-65

It’s rare for Kansas to come into Allen Fieldhouse as an underdog. Today the Jayhawks proved why. The Kansas Jayhawks, who entered today’s game as a 2 point underdog, jumped out and controlled the game from start to finish to finish with a 78-65 victory. KU showed no signs of fear for the #1 ranked Kenpom team as they dominated on both ends of the court all afternoon.

Hunter Dickinson led the Jayhawks with 20 pints and 8 rebounds. Johnny Furphy and Kevin McCullar had 17 apiece in the win.

The KU bench still was quiet, however Parker Braun gave the Jayhawks 5 points in some great second half minutes. Elmarko Jackson had the other 2 bench points to go along with 3 turnovers.

For the Houston Cougars, LJ Cryer gave KU a scare as he scored 21 second half points.

This Kansas team can be frustrating but they always seem to shine brightest against top talent. They will need it in their 9 remaining games, 5 of which will be on the road.

Kansas will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Manhattan for a Big Monday showdown with Kansas State.