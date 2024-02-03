Kansas returns to Allen Fieldhouse for a matchup between two top-10 teams as the Houston Cougars look for a statement win in their inaugural Big 12 season.

The Jayhawks enter the contest with a ranking of #8 by the AP, while the Cougars are at #4. KenPom has the KU at #15 and Houston at #1. Yup, you read that right. Houston is currently KenPom’s top-ranked squad. The preseason conference coaches poll picked Houston to finish 2nd (behind KU) in the new-look Big 12.

Kansas and Houston have met just seven times in their histories, with KU holding a 5-2 advantage. The most recent meeting was back in 2001 at the Maui Invitational, a 95-78 Kansas victory.

The Jayhawks are coming off a dominant 83-54 home win over Oklahoma State, while Houston comes in off a 76-72 overtime win at UT-Austin.

Click here for a more in-depth look at Houston.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(8) Kansas: 17-4, 5-3 Big 12

(4) Houston: 19-2, 6-2 Big 12

Line: UH -1.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Feb 3, 3:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst), Kris Budden (Sideline)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas has won 15-straight when facing an opponent with a higher ranking while inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Under Bill Self, KU is 23-4 against AP top-10 teams inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Dajuan Harris leads the Big 12 in assists per game, and sits eighth nationally in that category.

KU is 30-1 when Harris scores 10+ points in a game, including 5-0 this season.

KJ Adams leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage, good for 13th nationally.