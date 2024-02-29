Notebook: Kansas Mauls UCF

The Rock Chalkboard

Leipold gets raise as part of new contract - KU Sports

KU Athletics has taken another significant step toward bringing that goal to fruition, announcing Wednesday that Leipold has agreed to a new contract. The contract has an average annual value of more than $7 million, increasing his salary from $5 million, the number agreed on in his previous November 2022 deal.

Jackson’s career-high 29 points lead tournament-hopeful Jayhawks to key road win - KU Sports

The Jayhawks got out to a 15-point lead at halftime on the back of an eight-point run heading into the break. They were led by Taiyanna Jackson’s 29 points, which set a new career high for the fifth-year senior, and Zakiyah Franklin and S’Mya Nichols added on 16 and 14 points of their own, respectively. Jackson also grabbed 10 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive glass, to secure her 12th double-double of the season, along with four blocks.

Eraser Dust

The One Item Chefs Dread Adding to the Menu

The New York Times recently published a feature titled “30 Chefs Open Up About Tipping, Gen Z Cooks and You the Customer,” a sweeping set of interviews with today’s most illustrious culinary professionals that attempts to grapple with where restaurants stand today and everything that goes on inside our favorite establishments. Tucked in among thoughts on tipping, staffing, and drama are a few choice words about a menu item that chefs everywhere seem to have complicated feelings about: the humble burger.

Burger King offers Whopper deal after Wendy's 'surge pricing' backlash

Burger King said in a news release Wednesday it is offering customers a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper with a purchase of $3 or more now through Friday, March 1 when customers order via the BK app.

Kalispell counselor works to dispel stigma around eating disorders | Daily Inter Lake

When clients with eating disorders come to counselor Mary McRae, they know the advice she gives is from first-hand experience.

Court denies Trump's bid to freeze $464M judgment, after his lawyers say he'd have to sell properties to pay - ABC News

A New York appellate court on Wednesday denied Donald Trump's attempt to freeze the judgment in his civil fraud case, a ruling that means, for now, that the former president is required to post a bond for hundreds of millions of dollars in the coming weeks.

House expected to vote on stopgap bill to avert government shutdown | CNN Politics

On Wednesday, congressional leaders announced an agreement on six appropriations bills and said the package of full-year bills will be enacted before March 8, while the remaining appropriations bills to fund the rest of the government will be finalized and passed before March 22.

In Bigfork, The Sando Co. is Rising to the Occasion - Flathead Beacon

The result is their new sandwich shop and bakery, The Sando Co., which is located off Montana Highway 35 in Bigfork, about a block south of El Topo Cantina. The Sando Co.’s calling card is its combination of freshly baked bread, made-to-order sandwiches, and a menu that features classic Italian sandwiches, as well as a couple of Portuguese-American specialties that are a tribute to the food the O’Briens grew up eating in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Senate Republican Blocks Bill to Protect I.V.F. Treatment - The New York Times

A Republican senator on Wednesday blocked quick passage of a bill that would establish federal protections for in vitro fertilization and other fertility treatments in the wake of a ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos should be considered children.

Star Wars Clip Teases The Biggest Clone Twist In 22 Years

One new clip from Star Wars: The Bad Batch hints at Star Wars' biggest cloning twist since the clones' introduction in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones 22 years ago. The Bad Batch season 3 has just begun with an explosive three-episode premiere that has some of Star Wars' most crucial connections to the galaxy's future lore. As the animated show's final season, this will be its biggest and important one yet - and Star Wars is already making that clear. They have now continued that trend with a brand-new teaser that includes one very important clip.

Richard Lewis Dead: Comedian and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Was 76

Richard Lewis, the stand-up comedian who also starred alongside Larry David in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” died Tuesday night at his Los Angeles home due to a heart attack, Variety has confirmed. He was 76.

Mitch McConnell to step down from Republican Senate leadership | AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down from that position in November.

