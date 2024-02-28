Lance Leipold Signs New Contract

After an offseason that saw Kansas football coach Lance Leipold connected to a big time job opening in Washington, it appears the Jayhawks have Leipold committed long term. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported that, according to his sources, Leipold and KU have agreed to a new contract that will pay him an average of $7 million per year.

https://twitter.com/PeteThamel/status/1762879266578891099?t=poygP4lP8v3FVw5Ej0FzvA&s=19

Now, more details are coming out. Fans have been hoping for a massive buyout in the event that Leipold does get lured away by a bigger program. It appears that next offseason, that buyout number will be $5 million, to decrease by $1 million each year after that. Given Leipold's age (he'll be 60 by the time the season starts), it would seem unlikely that he'd be hired away beyond a year or two for now, so those numbers will be the ones that count.

The contract will run through 2029, which is noteworthy because that was the same year his previous contract ran through. That means that this is not an extension, but a restructuring of previous deal, which paid him an average of $5M/year. Some other changes include a pool of $6M for assistants, which is a $1M increase from the previous number.

While this is not a guarantee that Kansas won't lose Leipold if his success continues, it makes it increasingly unlikely. At $7M, Leipold will be the 3rd highest paid coach in the Big 12, and a $5M buyout next offseason would help Kansas quite a bit with their search for a replacement. However, Leipold has repeatedly stated that he wants to remain in Lawrence, and while this new deal doesn't keep him there any longer than the prior contract, it reinforces his genuine desire to stay with the Jayhawks. There's really no way to see this as bad news, since Leipold's turnaround of Kansas football has been almost impossibly quick and successful, with a top 25 finish for the first time since 2007 last year. The increased funding will hopefully allow him to retain more assistants, after the staff was raided for several significant losses last month. With this out of the way, Leipold and Kansas fans alike can focus on keeping the program's momentum going.

Update: not that there was any skepticism about this being true, but the University of Kansas and Leipold himself have publically announced the new contract, and the initial media reports all appear to be accurate.