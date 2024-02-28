Notebook: Kansas Mauls Losing to BYU

The Rock Chalkboard

KU takes first home loss of the year in foul-laden battle with BYU - KU Sports

“BYU was better than us tonight,” Self said. “The second half, after we got up 12, the second half, they controlled it. We hoped to score and they actually ran offense to score. Give them credit, they caused us to look bad and they were successful.”

Notebook: McCullar trying to help from bench as he misses time with injury - KU Sports

“He’s kind of become an assistant coach,” KU coach Bill Self said this week, “and I think he’s done a good job helping the guys, maybe, that don’t play as many minutes, while they’re not in the game.”

KU suffered from leadership vacuum Tuesday - KU Sports

“I don’t think it’s new to us at this point,” center Hunter Dickinson said after the loss to BYU. “I think we kind of just got to play in those roles now that they’ve been established.”

Eraser Dust

Joe Biden wins Michigan primary despite sizeable Gaza protest vote

Mr Biden won 80% of the vote, according to projections, but the "uncommitted" exceeded expectations with 13%.

Wendy’s to test Uber-style surge pricing and AI-enabled menu changes in 2025 - The Washington Post

The fast-food chain is set to start experimenting with dynamic pricing at company-owned stores next year. Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner said the company will soon spend $20 million to swap in digital menu boards, which will let it start testing live price changes at stores next year. And Wendy’s is looking to make more technological advancements.

Americans to Get $5,000 to Shop Under New Bill

The Made in the USA Tax Credit Act, as it's known, seeks to revitalize American manufacturing by providing up to $2,500 in tax credits to individuals and $5,000 for couples purchasing goods that meet the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) Made in the USA standards, which require that a product must be "all or virtually all" made in the U.S., according to the FTC's website.

The Best Taco Cities In The US, According To Aarón Sánchez - Exclusive

However, breaking away from those common locations, Aarón Sánchez threw in a city that might surprise and even divide people. "I think, personally, Chicago has some of the best Mexican food in the country; that's just me." In recent years, Chicago has been climbing lists of the best taco cities. However, it still doesn't always get the love that Sánchez feels it deserves. If you are in Chicago and looking to try some places, Sánchez has recommendations. "I love a place in Chicago called [Carnitas] Uruapan, which does really great carnitas tacos. I love what they do at Big Star in Chicago as well, with my good friend, Chef Paul Kahan."

The Best Star Wars Series Returning Sooner Than Expected?

Star Wars fans eager for the next installment of Andor have been exercising their patience while waiting for the second and final season of the Rogue One spin-off. Despite initial hopes for a 2024 release, the series was heartbreakingly absent from Disney’s announcedslate for this year. But Skarsgård says it’s likely Andor will be released toward the end of the year or early next year.

What’s the best fast-food fish sandwich? We ranked the top 5. - The Washington Post

Nearly 60 years later, all the major fast-food chains trot out a fish sandwich during Lent, if they don’t already sell one year-round. The variations between each are small but significant. They all rely on flaky white fish — Alaskan pollock is the species of choice for many chains — which essentially makes for a blank canvas for the tartar sauce, the seasoned coating, the toppings and the bun. There is a surprising amount of individuation to be conjured from this tight handful of ingredients.

Lynette Woodard wants mark to get 'respect' after Caitlin Clark nets NCAA record

“I want the NCAA governing body to know that they should respect the [AIAW] players, respect the history. Include us and our accomplishments,” Woodard said during the ESPN2 broadcast of Kansas vs. Kansas State on Sunday. “This is the era of diversity, equity and inclusion. They should include us. We deserve it.”

This 52 year old actor paid off her house mortgage after just 5 mins on OnlyFans | Hollywood - Hindustan Times

She told Daily Mail that she had just $10 in her bank account, when she decided to join the site. She said her refusal to get vaccinated for Covid-19 left her out of work and she had run out of money to care for a parent with dementia.

Forever chemicals detected in Kalispell water, leading to surprise and action | Daily Inter Lake

In recent tests, the Environmental Protection Agency detected cancer-linked PFAS contaminants in Kalispell’s drinking water. It’s among the first detections of the chemicals in Montana’s public water supplies, with one well in the city recording contaminants at 330 times current EPA health advisory levels.

Spelling savant: Columbia Falls student wins county bee | Daily Inter Lake

Columbia Falls Junior High seventh-grader Lily Aveson is the 2024 Flathead County Spelling Bee champion. The winning word was “bereavement.”

Liam Gallagher Slams Fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees as He Claims He's 'Done More' for the Genre

“As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favor and f— off,” Gallagher, 51, told the outlet.

N.J. tax preparer admits lying on her own tax returns - nj.com

A Bergen County tax preparer admitted Tuesday to tax evasion, helping her clients file falsified tax returns that generated larger refunds, and to filing false declarations on quarterly tax returns for her own business, federal prosecutors said.