BYU Soaks Kansas, 76-68

BYU came back from a 6 point halftime deficit to power past the Kansas Jayhawks, 76-68. Kansas, who is still down Kevin McCullar, struggled to get anything going offensively in the second half.

Jaxon Robinson came off the BYU bench to score 18 points, including 4 for 9 from 3. Robinson led all scorers alongside Dallin Hall, who was 3 of 6 from 3.

Hunter Dickinson led Kansas with 17 points. However 6 of 15 from the free throw line isn’t going to cut it. Nick Timberlake took a hard shot in the first half and struggled to walk off the court. Timberlake had 9 points and went 1 for 6 from 3 point range.

Tonight’s loss likely knocks KU out of the Big 12 race. For a team that has struggled to win on the road this year, winning out at home was the only shot they had.

Kansas will travel to Waco this weekend to take on #15 Baylor.