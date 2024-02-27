How to Watch: BYU at Kansas

Kansas hosts BYU for just the second time ever in what is for some reason a Big 12 conference game. The Jayhawks enter the contest with a ranking of #7 by the AP, while the Cougars come in unranked but receiving votes. KenPom has KU at #15 and BYU at #18.

KU owns a 4-1 all-time record versus BYU, including 1-0 inside Allen Fieldhouse. The most recent meeting came back in November of 2019, a 71-56 KU win in Hawaii.

The Jayhawks are coming off big 86-67 home win against UT-Austin, while BYU comes in off an 84-74 road loss at K-State.

Click here for a more in-depth look at BYU.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(7) Kansas: 21-6, 9-5 Big 12

(RV) BYU: 19-8, 7-7 Big 12

Line: Kansas -6.5

How to Watch

Tuesday, Feb 27, 7:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: Big 12 Now (ESPN+)

- Drew Carter (Play-by-Play), Debbie Antonelli (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

KU is 14-0 inside Allen Fieldhouse this season, and has won 19-straight home games overall.

Bill Self is 1-0 all-time against BYU.

KU and BYU have only met five times previously, in 1959, 1960, 1971, 1993, and 2019.

Kansas has won 71-straight games in Allen Fieldhouse when leading at halftime.

KU is 15-2 this season regardless of location when leading at halftime.