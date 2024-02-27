KU Hoops Preview: BYU

Sorry in advance for what will be a late, short preview for this game. BYU is playing Kansas tonight in the two teams' only matchup of the regular season, and while Kansas hasn't lost a home game yet this year, there will be no Kevin McCullar and BYU is no pushover.

KenPom rates BYU 18th overall, just three spots below the Jayhawks. They've been a top 10 offense overall this season, but KP only has them 4th in league play, while defensively only two Big 12 teams have been worse in conference competition. Still, BYU has wins over San Diego State, Iowa State, and Baylor this year. While all those games were in Provo, it's clear that BYU is capable of beating good competition

A big thing to watch offensively for the Cougars will be their three point shooting. They take far and away the most threes in the conference, with over 51% of their field goal attempts coming from behind the arc. They've shot a subpar 32% from three in Big 12 play, but just understand going in that they're going to shoot a lot of threes, and when a team does that, sometimes a lot of threes go in, and there isn't always much you can do about it.

Outside of shooting, BYU takes care of the ball and rebounds fairly well on both ends of the court. Because of their reliance on outside shooting, they don't get to the line much, but defensively they send opponents to the line more often than any other Big 12 team. Sometimes that suggests that a team contests shots at rim very aggressively and will be accompanied by a solid block rate. That's not the case here as they're 10th in the Big 12 at blocking shots, and their two point defense is nothing special.

Prediction

I'm not known for my overwhelming optimism, but I don't feel good about this one. If BYU has a decent shooting night, and they come out with a solid gameplan knowing McCullar is out, I see a path to victory for the Cougars. They have two 6'11 bigs they can throw at Hunter Dickinson, and their shortest major player is 6'4, which could make things a little tougher on Dajuan Harris. In KU's three games without McCullar their results have been all over the place, so it's tough to get a feel for how well they're getting along without him. Unfortunately, I think the margin tonight is so razor thin that just a decent shooting performance could make the difference for BYU. I think their shots will fall and the Jayhawks will lose their first home game of the season.

Brigham Young 78, Kansas 72