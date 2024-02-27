Notebook: Kansas Ready for BYU

The Rock Chalkboard

Preview: Jayhawks hope to withstand BYU’s bombardment - KU Sports

Playing without do-everything super-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. for the fourth time in seven games — but this time on a night when KU coach Bill Self expressed concern about getting McCullar back from his bone bruise at any point this season — the remaining Jayhawks all chipped in during an 86-67 blowout of Texas.

4 things to watch in Michigan's primary, where cease-fire protesters are boycotting Biden - POLITICO

But now that the president is facing significant political fallout from that conflict, the vote in Michigan has suddenly become a test for him. A coalition of Arab-American and Muslim leaders alongside progressives in the state are urging Democrats to vote “uncommitted” in the primary as a form of protest against Biden.

Star Wars Is Getting Closer and Closer to Exposing the Jedi Order for What It Is

Speaking to C Magazine, Amandla Stenberg—soon to star in Star Wars series The Acolyte, created by Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland for Disney+—shared a little bit about where the show fits into not just Star Wars’ timeline, but its ever-evolving perspective on its core concepts.

How Pete Maravich's son feels about Caitlin Clark closing in on his dad's most hallowed record - Yahoo Sports

The rest of that game was Jaeson’s welcome-to-Caitlin-Clark moment, his introduction to Iowa’s incandescent star. Jaeson watched with admiration as Clark sliced through South Carolina’s formidable defense, tallying 41 points on an array of audaciously deep 3-pointers and dazzling drives to the rim.

Taylor Swift Fans Outraged Over New Images With Travis Kelce

The NFL star jetted out to join his girlfriend and they have been taking in the sights. The couple visited Sydney Zoo together and were spotted petting a kangaroo. However, fans aren't happy and have been slamming Australian media on X (formerly Twitter) for using a helicopter to take pictures and videos of the pair at the zoo.

I tried KFC’s Chizza chicken pizza so you don’t have to. Here’s my review. - nj.com

Have you ever wondered what chicken parmesan from KFC would taste like? Of course not, you’re a self-respecting human being.

One Upcoming Star Wars TV Show Will Perfectly Fulfill George Lucas' Original Vision

One of the upcoming Star Wars TV shows, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, is set to fulfill George Lucas' original vision for the franchise. Skeleton Crew is another series set during The Mandalorian era, and it's expected to be released sometime in 2024. As such, audiences will likely be able to stream it on Disney+ sooner rather than later. Much like what the ordinary characters in Andor offer, it promises to give a unique take on a galaxy far, far away. In doing so, it will achieve Lucas' original intent for Star Wars.

Rosendale camp threatens legal action over Heitkamp accusation he impregnated a staffer - Live Updates - POLITICO

Rep. Matt Rosendale’s office is threatening legal action against former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp after she said on a podcast that he dropped out of the Senate race because he impregnated a staffer.

Squatters take over Hollywood Hills mansion to produce OnlyFans content | KTLA

Emily Randall Smith told KTLA’s Lauren Lyster that she and her husband, both real estate agents representing the home’s seller, went out of town for two weeks over the holidays. When they returned, they discovered a man had rented out the 9,000-square-foot home to four or five people, at least one of whom was creating content for OnlyFans.

