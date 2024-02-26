Notebook: Kansas Mauls Texas and Kansas State

The Rock Chalkboard

Nichols, Jayhawks claim 58-55 win in dramatic Sunflower Showdown - KU Sports

“Even though the attendance was technically less than the (WNIT), in my head the first thought was ‘This is the best memory that I have in Allen Fieldhouse,'” she said.

The case for KJ Adams to repeat as Big 12’s most improved player - KU Sports

“He was the most improved player in our league last year, and he could win it again this year,” Self said. “That’s how good I think he’s done. He won’t, but I think he could because that’s not how the voting works.”

Softball upset headlines busy weekend of spring sports - KU Sports

“I’m so proud of Kasey Hamilton,” KU coach Jennifer McFalls said in a press release. “I thought she was just dealing and truly let her defense totally help and support her tonight. Our defense has played great these last few games and kept us in the game. I was really proud of Olivia Bruno stepping up and just doing what she does by driving in that run for us tonight.”

KU cruises past Texas for dominant home win, 86-67 - KU Sports

“It’s always refreshing having games like that where we come off really good and then stay even-keeled the whole game and it’s definitely a relief,” Adams said, “but we just got to do that — I wish every game — but hopefully we can have some more games like that.”

Eraser Dust

Ronna McDaniel, the R.N.C.’s Top Official, Plans to Step Down on March 8 - The New York Times

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee said on Monday that she would step down in just over a week, as former President Donald J. Trump seeks to install a new handpicked leader for the national party ahead of the general election this fall.

A Bold Ad-Lib In The Phantom Menace Made Captain Panaka Part Of Star Wars History

Speaking to Star Wars Insider in 2022, actor Hugh Quarshie talked about christening his character. "I was a little concerned that in the script my character's name didn't get a mention in dialogue," he explained, adding that he decided to name the character himself on-camera. "I found an opportunity to announce it while I was in the Tatooine desert with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), so I said 'Panaka' when I answered my communicator. I wanted to make sure that the audience knew exactly who he was!"

Travis Kelce glugs champagne while surrounded by scantily-clad women in Las Vegas... after scandal-hit Chiefs star jetted to Australia to see girlfriend Taylor Swift for just two days | Daily Mail Online

Kelce landed in Sin City at 8.30am on Saturday and wasted no time in returning to the dancefloor with teammate and best friend Patrick Mahomes, who was already in Vegas for a friend's bachelor party.

Rick Pitino is ‘disturbed’ by the transfer portal, warns it won’t be long before college basketball players want mid-semester transfers - nj.com

“You’re going to see what I’m talking about the day after Selection Sunday, you’re going to see it,” Pitino said. “It’s going to get to the point, somebody’s going to take them [the NCAA] to court that they want to transfer mid-semester to play.”

Drug Drastically Reduces Children’s Reactions to Traces of Food Allergens - The New York Times

A drug that has been used for decades to treat allergic asthma and hives significantly reduced the risk of life-threatening reactions in children with severe food allergies who were exposed to trace amounts of peanuts, cashews, milk and eggs, researchers reported on Sunday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shows support for IVF treatment | khou.com

With Texas having one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the US, the governor was asked if this ruling should raise any concerns for Texas families who are using IVF or have extra or frozen embryos.

"These are very complex issues where i'm not sure everybody has really thought about what all the potential problems are and as a result, no one really knows what the potential answers are," Abbott said. "I think you're going to see states across the entire country coming together and grappling with these issues and coming up with solutions."

A woman was charged $1,000 for a Subway sandwich. She says she's not been refunded and has struggled to afford groceries.

Letitia Bishop went to the Subway Thornton Oil store in Columbus, Ohio, on January 5 to order subs for her family, only to find herself with a bewilderingly high charge. A receipt obtained by WSYC ABC 6's "On Your Side" shows that Bishop's debit card was charged $1,021.50.

We Tried 14 Bottles of Ranch Dressing — And No One Saw the Winner Coming

For the purposes of this taste we focused on classic ranch dressing across three categories — refrigerated, shelf-stable, and vegan — and skipped the specialty flavors or variations. We sourced mostly name-brand dressings and from select store brands that are widely available throughout the country. Each one was priced between $3 and $8 per bottle (the bottles did vary in size slightly). To round out the list of contenders, we looked at old taste tests, recent sales data, and new launches.