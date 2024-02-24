Kansas Mauls Texas

So I didn’t watch a single second of this game nor did I follow along. Will that stop me from writing this recap and pretend like I know what happened? Absolutely not!

The Kansas Jayhawks took the Texas Longhorns outside and showed them what it’s like today, winning 86-67. This will be the Longhorns final visit to AFH as a conference rival.

A pleasant surprise was Jamari McDowell coming off the bench for 5 points today. Hunter Dickinson led KU with 20 points. Kevin McCullar did not play today. He missed his last two games and he was clearly in pain last weekend against Oklahoma. Hopefully the week off and sitting out today will lead to a healthy McCullar for the tournament.

Kansas will host BYU next Tuesday in Allen Fieldhouse