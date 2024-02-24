KU Hoops Preview: Texas

There are no easy games in the Big 12. This is certainly not the toughest Texas squad we've seen in recent years, but even a home game against the 8th place team in the conference is no sure thing. Despite Texas sitting at 6-7 in league play, they come into today's game ranked 33rd by KenPom, with a top 30 offense and top 50 defense.

Though still a capable team, Rodney Terry's Longhorns have taken a step down from last season, in which they finished 5th in KenPom's ratings. One thing that keeps them dangerous despite that decline is their 3 point shooting. They've hit 36.9% from deep in both non-con and Big 12 play, though they don't make threes a huge portion of their overall shot attempts. They've been solid from two point range in league play at 50.4%, and although they shoot free throws well, they've been one of the worst teams in the league at getting to the line. Part of today's defensive gameplan will need to be continuing that trend, because the Longhorns are hitting 75% of their free throws in conference play.

Defensively, Texas doesn't do anything that really jumps off the page at you. They've been the victims of bad three point luck with Big 12 opponents hitting 36.6% from beyond the arc so far, but they're allowing opponents to hit over 50% of their twos as well, so pressuring shots has been a bit of a weak point this year. They're in the bottom half of the conference in rebounding on both sides of the court as well. They've forced turnovers on 18% of their defensive possessions, which is respectable but nothing compared to teams like Iowa State or Houston. Generally speaking, the team has been solid but far from dominant.

Despite some disappointing results, Texas does have some talented players to keep an eye on. Center Dylan Disu is not huge at 6'9, but he's been incredibly effective lately after starting the year injured. He's shot 10 threes in two different games, and he's making 55% of his 60 attempts for the year. He also hits 81% of his free throws when he gets to the line, something he's doing more frequently than last year. Texas' leading total scorer this year is senior guard Max Abmas, who transferred after lighting it up at Oral Roberts last year. Abmas is a combo guard who can create his own shot, or make plays for others. He's hitting over 37% of his threes and over 90% of his free throws, and has the 2nd highest assist rate on the team while keeping the turnovers low. Tyrese Hunter is also a talented combo guard, but has been an inconsistent shooter with a bit of a turnover problem.

Prediction

Kansas had a few players who seemed like they really needed this last week off. Kevin McCullar of course missed back-to-back games with a knee injury before returning for last weekend's game against Oklahoma, and Dajuan Harris has been playing on a bad ankle. Hunter Dickinson also made some comments after the Oklahoma win suggesting he's been battling through some things as well, which matches up with how he's moved on the court in recent weeks. Texas hasn't played since Monday, so they'll be fairly fresh as well, but I have a hard time seeing Kansas resting up and preparing for a week, only to lose at home. If Texas goes crazy from three, all bets are off, but outside of insurmountable shooting by the Longhorns, I don't see them winning their last Big 12 contest in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas 78, Texas 70