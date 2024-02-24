How to Watch: Texas at Kansas

Kansas returns home to the friendly confines of the old barn, Allen Fieldhouse, in what is likely the final trip to Lawrence for the University of Texas at Austin for the foreseeable future. The Jayhawks enter the contest with a ranking of #9 by the AP, while the Longhorns come in unranked. KenPom has KU at #17 and UT-Austin at #33.

KU owns a 36-14 all-time record versus UT-A, including 17-2 inside Allen Fieldhouse. However, the most recent meeting between these two programs was a 76-56 Texas win in Kansas City back on March 11 of 2023.

The Jayhawks are coming off decent 67-57 road win at Oklahoma, while UT-Austin comes in off a 62-56 home win over K-State.

Click here for a more in-depth look at Texas.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(9) Kansas: 20-6, 8-5 Big 12

UT-Austin: 17-9, 6-7 Big 12

Line: Kansas -7.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Feb 24, 5:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN

- Dan Shulman (Play-by-Play), Jay Bilas (Analyst), Jess Sims (Sidelines)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

UT-Austin has won its last two matchups against Kansas, and is 5-2 in their last seven matchups with the Jayhawks.

The Longhorns are just 3-4 in true road games so far this season.

KU is 13-0 inside Allen Fieldhouse this season, and has won 18-straight home games overall.

Kansas has now won 20+ games in 34 of the last 35 seasons.