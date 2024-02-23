Notebook: Kansas Ready to Maul the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

Self discusses ‘Let’s just win today’ approach in modern recruiting - KU Sports

He said that in the era of the transfer portal, which allows any team the opportunity to acquire experienced upperclassmen on a year-by-year basis, college basketball has collectively decided “Let’s just win today, and then we’ll worry about tomorrow tomorrow,” an approach of which he said, “I’m not sure this is great.”

Kansas’ win streak ends with a 69-61 loss to Baylor on the road - KU Sports

Kansas was led by S’Mya Nichols, who matched a career high with 23 points after ending a 12-game streak with double-digit points in Saturday’s win at BYU. Nineteen of Nichols’ points would come in the second half, as she singlehandedly attempted to lead the Jayhawks to a comeback from down 13 points. Zakiyah Franklin added 15 points of her own as Kansas’ starters accounted for all 61 points scored in Waco.

Belisle wins again, this time at The Prestige - KU Sports

“Cecil was the guy this week,” KU coach Jamie Bermel said. “He played well all three days and was in total control of his golf ball. The kid works as hard as anyone I have coached in 32 years, and he deserves to be the champion.”

Eraser Dust

House GOP rushes to distance from Alabama IVF ruling

House Republicans are quickly pushing back on an Alabama Supreme Court ruling restricting access to fertility treatments, with one GOP lawmaker already planning a legislative response, Axios has learned.

Alabama lawmakers are planning legislation to ‘protect’ IVF following state Supreme Court ruling, sources say. Here’s the latest | CNN

A bipartisan effort is underway in the Alabama House and Senate to draft “clarifying” legislation that would “protect” in vitro fertilization treatments following the court’s ruling, state legislative sources told CNN.

Travis Kelce seen waving, high-fiving fans on first night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Sydney

He completed his casual look with a pair of white sneakers.

Donald Trump GoFundMe Rapidly Approaching Major Milestone

At the time of writing on Thursday afternoon, it has received $939,000 in donations, just over $60,000 short of $1 million.

Flathead County purchases property for potential jail | Daily Inter Lake

County commissioners on Thursday approved buying 114 acres of land on Snowline Lane for $3.9 million. Commissioners in October approved a buy-sale on the property and the sale is expected to close next week.

KFC Drops 'Chizza' Nationwide Which Combines Pizza and Fried Chicken

First introduced in the Philippines in 2015 before making its way to Germany, Mexico and beyond, the Chizza is described as two white meat chicken filets lathered in marinara sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni, according to a release.

IRS to open its free tax filing site to more new users - ABC News

Direct File, the free site for filing federal tax returns directly through the IRS, will be open for new users in 12 states during unspecified windows of time, before becoming widely available to taxpayers in those states in mid-March, according to the IRS.

Ex-DMB Member Boyd Tinsley Sued for Breaching Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Settlement

Former Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley faces a new lawsuit alleging that he breached the terms of a 2019 settlement stemming from a sexual harassment lawsuit.