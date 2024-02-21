Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Baylor

The Rock Chalkboard

KU women will battle Baylor, Kansas State in days ahead as they angle for postseason positioning - KU Sports

That game didn’t totally put the Jayhawks back on the right track, as they still lost a pair of road games to high-ranked opponents. But by late January, they were rounding into form, and following Saturday’s victory at BYU have now won five straight to improve to 15-10 overall, 8-6 in Big 12 Conference play. Their last loss was on the road at league-leading Oklahoma, a game in which they led with 3:14 to go but lost 60-55 thanks to a game-ending 9-2 run.

Leipold set to hire Daryl Agpalsa as O-line coach, per report - KU Sports

ESPN reported Tuesday afternoon that Daryl Agpalsa, the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Northern Illinois, is set to join the KU staff as Leipold’s new O-line coach. In this role he would replace Scott Fuchs, whose departure for the Tennessee Titans was officially announced Tuesday.

Eraser Dust

Alabama Rules Frozen Embryos Are Children, Raising Questions About Fertility Care - The New York Times

An Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that frozen embryos in test tubes should be considered children has sent shock waves through the world of reproductive medicine, casting doubt over fertility care for would-be parents in the state and raising complex legal questions with implications extending far beyond Alabama.

Biden administration is forgiving $1.2 billion in student debt for 153,000 borrowers. Here's who qualifies. - CBS News

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it is automatically forgiving $1.2 billion in student debt for 153,000 borrowers. Loan holders whose debt will be discharged will receive an email from President Joe Biden today informing them of the forgiveness, the Department of Education said.

Alabama Rules Frozen Embryos Are Children, Raising Questions About Fertility Care - The New York Times

An Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that frozen embryos in test tubes should be considered children has sent shock waves through the world of reproductive medicine, casting doubt over fertility care for would-be parents in the state and raising complex legal questions with implications extending far beyond Alabama.

Rumors about immigrant carrying bus in Kalispell leads to investigation

Sheriff Brian Heino says the bus was actually carrying Army National Guard members who were in the Flathead for training. All of the people on the bus were legal U.S. citizens.

Council considers resort tax rebate changes for seasonal residents | Whitefish Pilot

The main question was whether part-time residents, such as second homeowners, should benefit from the property tax relief. The staff report states the wealthiest of the property-owning constituents receive the greatest benefit in property tax relief.

Trump compares his indictments to imprisonment and death of Navalny | AP News

“And it’s a horrible thing, but it’s happening in our country, too,” Trump continued, suggesting his criminal indictments — which include two cases stemming from his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat — are proof that the U.S. is “turning into a communist country in many ways.”

'Please come back,' Outback Steakhouse fan cries after chain dramatically closes last remaining restaurants in state | The US Sun

"So sad We ate at the Kona restaurant on our last visit to the Big Island," one person told KHON.

"Outback is a place we love to go …so sad to see it leave!! Please come back to the islands!!!" another person said.

Letitia James says she's prepared to seize Trump's buildings if he can't pay his $354M civil fraud fine - ABC News

Four days after a judge ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $354 million in his civil fraud case, New York Attorney General Letitia James told ABC News that she is prepared to seize the former president's assets if he is unable to find the cash to cover the fine.

Travis Kelce Surfaces in Vegas Again After Whirlwind Week in Kansas City

A bunch of eyewitness sightings claiming to have seen the Chiefs tight end in Sin City early this week ended up being spot on -- 'cause a shot of him on a golf course at the Wynn Golf & County Club popped up on social media Tuesday ... sure enough, there's the homeboy.

Hybrid Work Becomes the ‘New Normal’ for Flathead Tech Companies - Flathead Beacon

In 2021 when David Mayer launched Endpoint Utility Corp, a small information technology (IT) contracting business that provides on-demand services, he adapted his company’s workflow model to the evolving remote work landscape that was magnified by the pandemic.

Flathead Warming Center's Roadmaps program provides homeless with one-on-one counseling and encouragement | Daily Inter Lake

Although Patty Archambault and her son Josh Erickson once knew the Flathead Warming Center as guests, they return these days as volunteers.

The pair, who spent two years relying on the center’s services, say the organization’s efforts, in particular its new Roadmaps program, helped them get back on their feet.