Notebook: Kansas Mauls Oklahoma

The Rock Chalkboard

Cutting deficit before half helped KU storm back in Norman - KU Sports

UCF followed that with a 14-6 stretch out of the break to tie the game, and KU coach Bill Self, in the aftermath of what became a 65-60 loss, reflected on those moments by saying “The game was lost, or the game was won, depending on which side you’re on, the last four minutes of the first half, and then obviously the first three minutes of the second half.”

Kansas wins fifth straight, led by Franklin’s career-high 24 points - KU Sports

After a hot start thanks to Jackson and Gustin that saw 10 points scored in just over two minutes, both teams lost steam for the remainder of the first quarter, as BYU experienced a two-minute scoring drought and Kansas entered a three-minute drought of its own. The only Cougars offense came courtesy of Gustin, who scored all 11 of BYU’s points, including her first made 3-pointer of the year off a turnover by Ryan Cobbins. But the dynamic guard duo of Franklin and Mayberry kept the Jayhawks on pace, as Franklin sank a 3 off a great feed from Kersgieter to give Kansas a 13-11 lead after the first 10 minutes of play.

Notebook: KU projected as No. 2 seed in tournament field preview - KU Sports

“Those will change a lot between now and four weeks from now,” KU coach Bill Self said Saturday, “but at least we put ourselves in a position to still play what we want to play for. We’re not out of it by any stretch, but certainly I don’t think that we’re quite where we had hoped we were as of three or four weeks ago.”

Eraser Dust

Russian Arrests of Navalny Mourners Lead to Fears of Big Crackdown - The New York Times

A bishop who planned a public prayer for the Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny was detained as he left his house. Two men were arrested for having a photograph of Mr. Navalny in a backpack. Another man who lay flowers at a memorial said he was beaten by police officers for the small act of remembrance.

Taylor Swift reveals a change for her Eras Tour concerts

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift surprised her fans when she made a major announcement in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

The singer, 34, told the crowd at her latest concert that she’ll no longer ban herself from performing any of her acoustic “surprise songs” more than once on her Eras Tour.

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Indianapolis Waffle House, police say - ABC News

At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House in Indianapolis, Indiana, early Monday, police said.

Adult Film Star Melissa Stratton Blasts ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans For Breaking Up With Her

Taking to social media, she hinted at Evans' alleged distaste for her profession, insinuating that their split was due to his dislike of adult content.

"Don't try to date a [p— star] if you actually hate [p—]..." she posted on X, per Page Six, along with a link to an article about their breakup.

Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Hold Back Thoughts On Caitlin Clark - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

"I'm gonna go on the record and say she's the best female collegiate player ever," Shaq said.

Fox News Report On Trump's Dismal Ranking Gets The Treatment From Critics

The survey released by the Presidential Greatness Project puts Trump in last place, behind even William Henry Harrison (#31), who died of pneumonia just 31 days into his presidency, and Richard M. Nixon (#35), who resigned in disgrace due to the Watergate scandal.

‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested on DUI Charge: Report

Zachery Ty Bryan, star of quintessential ‘90s sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California early Saturday, according to TMZ. Online records obtained by the tabloid show that Bryan was taken into custody by La Quinta Police, who booked him on a count of driving under the influence with three or more priors, as well as a misdemeanor count of contempt of court. A spokesperson for the department said that police performed a traffic stop on his vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. after recognizing it as one believed to have been involved in an earlier collision. Bryan is set to appear in court on the charges in mid-April. The embattled 42-year-old actor has repeatedly been arrested for alleged domestic violence, and most recently pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree last fall. He was sentenced to seven days in jail. Bryan did not immediately respond to TMZ’s request for comment on Sunday.

Rick Pitino unleashes on St. John’s facilities, players following loss to Seton Hall - The Athletic

“Do we have s—y facilities? Yes we do,” Pitino said. “Having s—y facilities has nothing to do with not guarding.”

Gen Z has found their state of choice and it's not California or New York

"Texas offers job opportunities and relative affordability. Many parts of Texas have been successful [in] building a lot of new housing to better accommodate its new residents," Zillow’s principal population scientist Edward Berchick told FOX News Digital.