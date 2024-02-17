How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma

Kansas hits the road again in conference play for a Saturday afternoon matchup with the Sooners of Oklahoma. The Jayhawks enter the contest with a ranking of #6 by the AP, while the Sooners come in at #25. KenPom has KU at #20 and Tech at #30.

KU owns a 156-69 all-time record versus Oklahoma, but are just 23-20 against the Sooners in the Lloyd Noble Center. The most recent meeting between these two programs was a 78-66 KU win in Lawrence back on January 13 of this year.

The Jayhawks are coming off a blowout 79-50 road loss at Texas Tech, while Oklahoma comes in off a 79-62 road loss at Baylor.

Click here for a more in-depth look at Oklahoma.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(6) Kansas: 19-6, 7-5 Big 12

(25) Oklahoma: 18-7, 6-6 Big 12

Line: Kansas -2.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Feb 17, 3:00 p.m. CST

Norman, OK: Lloyd Noble Center (11,562)

TV: ESPN

- Rich Hollenberg (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas has won 6 in a row against Oklahoma, and 9 of the last 10.

Porter Moser is 0-5 all-time vs Kansas.

KU is just 2-5 in true road games so far this season.

While at Kansas, Bill Self is 120-18 in a game following a loss.