Notebook: Kansas Ready to Maul the Weekend

KU baseball set to open season against UIC Friday - KU Sports

The Jayhawks will hope to set the tone for a successful campaign after going 25-27 in Fitzgerald’s first year and adding marquee pitchers and depth in the field via the transfer portal and the JUCO ranks.

Putin critic Alexei Navalny, 47, dies in Arctic Circle jail

Russia's most significant opposition leader for the past decade, Alexei Navalny, has died in an Arctic Circle jail, the prison service said.

Greece legalises same sex marriage in landmark change | Reuters

ATHENS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Greece's parliament approved a bill allowing same-sex civil marriage on Thursday, a landmark victory for supporters of LGBT rights that was greeted with cheers by onlookers in parliament and dozens gathered on the streets of Athens.

Taco Bell’s New Cheesy Chicken Crispanada Brings the Crunch

The name of this menu item isn’t an overstatement. As soon as I picked up the Crispanada, I could feel just how crisp the thing actually was. And when I tore into it for the purposes of this photo, there was an audible crackle.

Star Wars Fan Favorite Needs To Stay Dead, No Matter How Much Actor Complains

When it comes to a fictional character’s demise, the unwritten rule in Hollywood is: if you don’t see a body, then they aren’t dead. Movies are constantly waving away implied death with convoluted excuses that basically amount to, “They got better.” Actor Samuel L. Jackson recently stated that he wants Star Wars to take this approach with Mace Windu, which, if we’re being honest, sounds like a terrible idea.

Rosendale drops Montana Senate bid — after less than a week - POLITICO

Rosendale had publicly explored a campaign for months, teasing his entrance into the race in conversations with like-minded Republicans. But by the time he got in, it appeared already too late: Just hours after his entry, former President Donald Trump endorsed veteran Tim Sheehy. Rosendale said he concluded his path was irrevocably severed by the former president.

“Stop interrupting me”: Judge tells Trump lawyer to “have a seat” in fiery courtroom exchange

Trump attorney Todd Blanche at Thursday’s hearing complained that the date puts Trump in an “impossible situation” given his many criminal and civil court cases, according to Just Security’s Adam Klasfeld.

McDonald’s Is Losing a Key Customer Base

Referring specifically to consumers earning $45,000 or less per year, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski noted that consumers are feeling pressured. “From an industry standpoint, we actually saw that cohort decrease in the most recent quarter, as eating at home has become much more affordable,” Kempczinkski said on the call.

‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans Breaks Up With Adult Film Star Melissa Stratton

According to a report, Evans contacted Stratton on Valentine's Day and broke up with the adult film entertainer, saying that he wanted to end the relationship due to the "media attention" they were receiving.

Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women’s basketball scoring record

The superstar guard needed just three shots for the 8 points she needed to claim Kelsey Plum's record, breaking it as she promised she would — a 3-pointer next to the Iowa logo at center court.

Glacier Park Airport Secures Federal Funding to Continue Airport Expansion - Flathead Beacon

Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) has secured $2.8 million in federal funding to continue terminal and gate expansion as the facility undergoes a remodel that will triple its size.

IRS sending 3.7 million special letters for first time in 2 years: Why you shouldn’t panic - al.com

Automated reminder notices resumed in January and are set to be delivered on a staggered basis over the next several months, the Detroit Free Press reported. The notices – technically known as LT38 – were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic but will now be delivered to some 3.7 million taxpayers who have an outstanding tax bill for 2020 or 2021.

Question of the Day

What animal have you eaten the most of in your lifetime? (a cow will yield approx 630 pounds, meaning you have to eat 630 pounds of beef to equal 1 cow worth. A chicken will yield 4.5-5 pounds of meat)