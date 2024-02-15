Notebook: KU Women Maul Cincinnati

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas uses hot shooting night to cruise past Cincinnati for fourth straight victory - KU Sports

“Four in double figures and 17 assists, I think there were times tonight that we were clicking offensively and just making the right play,” said head coach Brandon Schneider. “Sometimes it’s just get the base hit, don’t try to hit home runs. Just make the easy play.”

Ongoing injuries cast pall over upcoming KU-OU rematch - KU Sports

The Kansas men’s basketball team faces the possibility of a third straight game without Kevin McCullar Jr. and fourth in the span of three weeks if the super-senior guard isn’t able to participate in practice over the next few days, KU coach Bill Self said on his “Hawk Talk” radio show Tuesday night.

“So hopefully he’ll be able to practice,” Self said, “because my thinking is if you’re not able to practice, why go out there in the game not even knowing how hard you could push it and that kind of stuff, and set yourself up, maybe, for a setback.”

Kansas City Parade

Omaha man helped tackle shooters at Kansas City Chiefs parade

Paul said he and his three daughters thought they heard fireworks but it turned out to be gunfire.

That’s when Paul saw a man running another man chasing him and yelling for someone to stop him.

“I didn’t hesitate,” Paul said.

Teen at Chiefs Parade Shooting Reveals How Andy Reid Comforted Him

“Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice,” an emotional Wallace told The Kansas City Star. “He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything.”

Kansas City shooting: Police probe motive of gunfire at a Chiefs Super Bowl celebration | CNN

Police are working to figure out who opened fire and why after one person was killed and 20 more wounded at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally, sending fans in red jerseys running for cover or tending to those on the ground as law enforcement swarmed the area, confetti still blowing in the wind.

Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting suspects questioned, KKFI DJ killed

Photos and video from the scene showed bystanders jumping in to tackle at least one of the suspects, while police led another man away in handcuffs.

Eraser Dust

Trump’s NY hush money case faces critical moment: What to expect | The Hill

Former President Trump’s hush money prosecution faces a critical moment Thursday as a judge mulls whether the case will move forward and if Trump’s first criminal trial will take place next month.

Israeli forces storm main hospital in southern Gaza after prolonged standoff and partial evacuation - POLITICO

Israeli forces stormed the main hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday, hours after Israeli fire killed a patient and wounded six others inside the complex. The Israeli army said it was a limited operation seeking the remains of hostages taken by Hamas.

Taylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce’s Public ‘You Belong With Me’ Serenade the ‘Most Romantic’ Thing Ever

“It was the most romantic thing ever,” Swift, 34, said in a video posted to X on Wednesday, February 14, after Kelce, 34, belted her hit single “You Belong With Me” from across the room following his Super Bowl LVIII win.

Ask A Music Critic: Will Oasis Be Voted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame?

Now that I have those jokes and KC references out of my system, let’s talk about two of my favorite subjects, Oasis and the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. I am a Rock Hall voter, and I normally don’t like to tip my hand on who I am voting for until I write my annual Rock Hall Ballot column. But I did already announce my intentions to vote for Oasis, since anyone who cares at all about my musical opinions knows this is a foregone conclusion. Though I am also inclined to support all alt-leaning rock bands from the 1980s and ’90s, as these groups have struggled to get inducted over the years, even the ones (like Oasis) that sold millions of records and garnered billions of streams. As you suggest, Brianna, there’s been a focus in recent years on inducting artists from genres outside of rock with the (noble) intention of broadening the Rock Hall’s scope. There’s also a (factually inaccurate) belief that all of the significant rock acts have already gone in, so why not induct Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson? These trends obviously hurt Oasis’ chances.

Taco Bell Should Watch Out for This Competitor

Del Taco is hot on Taco Bell's heels, according to a new report.

Gianforte tells property tax task force not to suggest a sales tax

Addressing his property tax task force at the group’s first formal meeting Wednesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte had two big messages: Figure out how to bring some permanent tax relief to Montana homeowners — and don’t do it by recommending a statewide sales tax.