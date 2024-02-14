Notebook: Kansas Mauls Moving Forward After Mauling

The Rock Chalkboard

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 rankings for 2024 season

With spring practices set to begin at most college football programs, the offseason is finally here after a rollercoaster month of coaching departures and changes, transfer portal signings and signing day acquisitions entering the 2024 season. With that, updated preseason top 25 rankings are here and ESPN's is the latest to reflects widespread alterations within the top 10.

Bill Self discusses his first ejection at Kansas, frustration with Big 12 officiating

For the first time in his 21 years at Kansas, Bill Self was ejected from a game as the KU head coach on Monday night. It took over 700 games, but Self was ejected from KU’s 79-50 loss at Texas Tech due to two technical fouls he was assessed in quick succession during the second half of the game.

Eraser Dust

IRS shares 7 warning signs Employee Retention Credit claims may be incorrect; urges businesses to revisit eligibility, resolve issues now before March 22 | Internal Revenue Service

“We’ve heard from the tax pro community and others that sharing more warning signs can help point well-intentioned people in the right direction,” Werfel said. “Many of these taxpayers were misled by overzealous and unscrupulous promoters taking advantage of honest taxpayers. The most beneficial time to resolve any incorrect claims is now before this special window closes.”

Florida school asks parents for permission to have book by an African American author read to students

In an interview Tuesday, Walter, 46, said the form came from his daughter Eva’s first grade teacher at Coral Way K-8 in Miami.

Walter said that, after he saw it, he gave the teacher verbal consent for Eva to take part but was told that if his daughter didn’t return a signed form, she could not participate.

Fuming Airbnb host 'attempted to extort guest who left a bad review by threatening to email his wife a security cam photo of him with another woman at three in the morning and then actually hit send' | Daily Mail Online

An Airbnb host attempted to extort a married guest by sharing security footage of him with another woman after he left a bad review of his stay, a lawsuit alleged.

Ian McDiarmid Confirms Palpatine Had ‘Sith Sex,’ But Doesn’t Want to Think About It.

They also asked McDiarmid about just how Rey, a granddaughter, came about. Does this mean Palpatine, you know… does the deed? McDiarmid seemed to not want to discuss Sith sex too much, saying, “Please don’t pursue that line too vigorously. But yes, he does [have sex]. It’s a horrible idea to think of Palpatine having sex in any shape or form. But then, of course, perhaps he didn’t.”

Kanye West gets cold shoulder from former pal Leo DiCaprio, other A-listers inside Super Bowl suite

Page Six hears that — awkwardly enough — the Klan-hood-wearing vocal antisemite unexpectedly turned up in chicken chain Raising Cane’s Super Bowl suite to watch the game alongside many, many other famous names on Sunday.

Democrats flip Santos’s New York House seat in high-stakes special election | The Hill

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D) has won back his old seat in the House, giving Democrats a critical pickup that will further narrow the GOP House majority, according to a projection from Decision Desk HQ.

Washington Post: CDC to ease Covid-19 isolation guidance | CNN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to shift its Covid-19 isolation guidance this spring to say that people no longer need to isolate once they have been fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms are mild or improving, according to the Washington Post.

Stockman Bank acquires banks in Kalispell, Bigfork, and Plains

Banking services will continue to be provided by Rocky Mountain Bank until the acquisition is complete. Pending regulatory approval, the acquisition is expected to close late in the third quarter or early fourth quarter of this year. At that time, the branches will become part of Stockman Bank.

Pearl Jam Announce World Tour and New Album Dark Matter, Share New Song: Listen | Pitchfork

The band’s world tour stops in nine countries and 25 cities, all spread out across six months. It kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 4 and brings the band across the United States and Europe before ending, for now, in Sydney, Australia, on November 21. Peppered in between are outdoor baseball stadium shows, arena gigs, and festival dates at Mad Cool and NOS Alive. Find the full list of tour dates below.

Biden’s homeland security chief Alejandro Mayorkas impeached: What’s next? | Politics News | Al Jazeera

The United States House of Representatives has narrowly voted to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas after Republican politicians blamed him for unprecedented arrivals of migrants and asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border.