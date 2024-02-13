Texas Tech Massacres Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

After ejection, Self criticizes “physicality” allowed by officials - KU Sports

“Maybe as good (an) official as our sport’s ever known threw me out there,” Self recalled, “because he said, ‘You don’t have to yell, I’m standing right here,’ and I said ‘I can yell if I want.'”

KU softball opens with mixed results in Florida - KU Sports

“I thought we competed really well against Oregon,” said head coach Jennifer McFalls in a press release that day. “It’s tough to come right out of the gate and play someone that strong. Again, I think it was a good measuring stick for us to truly see where we are at. It was close, the game could have gone in a lot of different directions. I was proud of our fight at the end. I loved our answer in game two, just coming out and attacking. I said we needed to make a statement and we did.”

Jayhawks overwhelmed, Self ejected in blowout loss at Texas Tech - KU Sports

“They just were the better team,” Dickinson said postgame. “I mean, I think there’s kind of no way around it. They just played better in every facet of the game. That’s kind of what it felt like out there.”

Eraser Dust

Shooter at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood megachurch identified as Genesse Moreno: Updates | The Independent

The shooter who opened fire inside Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston on Sunday has been identified as Genesse Moreno who allegedly carried out the shooting using an assault-style rifle with the word “Palestine” across it, police announced at a press conference on Monday.

Taco Bell Just Announced Over a Dozen New Menu Items

Taco Bell hosted a buzzworthy Live Más Live event in Las Vegas on Feb. 9, where it treated viewers to musical performances, celebrity appearances, and the unveiling of more than a dozen exciting new menu items and partnerships coming this year.

Taylor Swift cringes as Travis Kelce parties with her PARENTS at nightclub while raunchy music plays... as Super Bowl champ makes his debut on her social media in hilarious TikTok video | Daily Mail Online

The 34-year-old pop megastar took to her TikTok on Monday night to share a funny video of herself cringing while her 34-year-old Super Bowl champion boyfriend partied with her parents Andrea and Scott.

Samuel L. Jackson Says ‘He’s Not Dead!’ During ‘Star Wars’ Chat About Mace Windu, Gets Excited Over the Possibility of a Disney+ Series

Not so fast. During an interview with Empire Magazine, Jackson had this to say about Mace’s fate: “HE’S NOT DEAD!!!” When the subject of Mace being brought back for his own Disney+ series came up, Jackson was asked what he would want to see in such a project.

Liam Gallagher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after Oasis nomination, brother Noel

Hours after the rock institution announced its contenders for the Class of 2024, Liam, 51, took to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, writing: “F – – k the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x.”

Alicia Keys' Super Bowl flub erased from the official record

In this case, millions of people watched (and heard) Keys’ voice strain and crack on the opening notes of “If I Ain’t Got You,” which she played before transitioning to her duet with Usher, “My Boo.” Fans reacted by teasing Keys for being off-key, and a video still exists on the web of the singer—who is a tremendous vocalist—briefly struggling with the song. But if you watched the performance after the fact via the NFL’s official YouTube page, you won’t hear any sign of imperfection; the voice crack has been smoothed over, presumably autotuned into something more soothing on the ear. You can see both versions below:

‘Over a burger?’ Argument between customers, employees ends with gunfire at Burger King – WSB-TV Channel 2 - Atlanta

“I’m like, this is funny because they are going to fight over a burger. It’s really over food. Nobody did anything wrong. They just took too long with their food. Those people were really hungry. And they were like, ‘I told you I wanted extra cheese.’ I’m like, this is crazy, let me record this right now,” Chino said.

An accountant shortage means CPAs are turning away customers - Marketplace

“We get calls all the time saying, ‘Hey, my CPA just retired. Do you have room?’ And we don’t,” she said.