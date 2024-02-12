Texas Tech Mauls Kansas

Well that went about how we expected. Kansas was down their best player. Harris is clearly hurt. Dickinson looked like he celebrated the Chief’s win a little too hard. Oh and Texas Tech went lights out from three.

Kansas has struggled on the road this season and tonight was no different. When Nick Timberlake is the leading scorer, its not your night. Tonight’s loss puts KU further behind first place Houston.

On the bright side, Big Monday means we have the entire week to rest and prepare for Oklahoma. Its pretty clear that March will be a short month for the Jayhawk’s if McCullar isn’t healthy. KU has 6 games left and the 3 remaining road games will be challenging, to say the least.

Kansas will head to Norman this weekend to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the final conference meeting of the two schools.