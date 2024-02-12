How to Watch: Kansas at Texas Tech

Kansas hits the road for a Big Monday conference matchup with the Red Raiders of Texas Tech. The Jayhawks enter the contest with a ranking of #6 by the AP, while the Raiders come in just outside the top-25 but receiving votes. KenPom has KU at #14 and Tech at #38.

KU owns a 42-7 all-time record versus Tech, including 13-4 in Lubbock. The most recent meeting was a 67-63 KU win in Lawrence back on February 28, 2023.

The Jayhawks are coming off a decent 64-61 home win over Baylor, while Texas Tech comes in off a 66-59 home win over Central Florida.

Click here for a more in-depth look at Texas Tech.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(6) Kansas: 19-5, 7-4 Big 12

(RV) Texas Tech: 17-6, 6-4 Big 12

Line: Texas Tech -3.5

How to Watch

Monday, Feb 12, 8:00 p.m. CST

Lubbock, TX: United Supermarkets Arena (15,098)

TV: ESPN

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst), Kris Budden (Sideline)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

This is KU’s third Big Monday showcase this season. KU is 75-23 all-time on Big Monday, including 56-17 under Bill Self. However, under Self the Jayhawks are just 21-17 away from Allen Fieldhouse on Big Monday.

The Jayhawks have won 4-straight against the Raiders, as well as 8 of the last 9 matchups.

KU is just 2-4 in true road games so far this season.

KU is tied with Purdue for the most wins against AP top-25 teams so far this season with 6.