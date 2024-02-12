The Rock Chalkboard

Dickinson, Adams discuss managing McCullar’s absence in tight win over Baylor - KU Sports

“Coach (Self) really told us to just let it go,” Adams said. “We have a bunch of really good bench players and people that have to step up. When Kevin’s out, you have to account for a lot of rebounds and a lot of points.”

Self thinks Texas Tech could present similar challenge to Baylor - KU Sports

“That may be something good from a scouting-report standpoint, that we can still probably not have to change a ton in a very short amount of time,” Self said after the 64-61 victory over the Bears.

Depleted Jayhawks grind out 64-61 win over Baylor - KU Sports

“Playing in front of these great fans, the energy they give us, it should really not be many times that KU loses at home,” center Hunter Dickinson said postgame. “Just with the atmosphere, with our coach, with the system that we run, it should be really hard for somebody to come in here and beat us no matter who’s playing out there.”

Bits o Chalk

Super Bowl: The NFL’s overtime rules left Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman confused even after his game-winning touchdown - Yahoo Sports

“I threw a touchdown to this dude at the end of the game, and he looked at me, and he had no idea,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on NFL Network. "I said, ‘Dude, we just won the Super Bowl!’ He blacked out, he had no idea. He didn’t even celebrate at the beginning.”

Super Bowl: Patrick Mahomes does it yet again, leads Chiefs to overtime win over 49ers - Yahoo Sports

Mahomes' overtime drive for a game-winning touchdown beat the San Francisco 49ers and moved to the top of the list of Mahomes' greatest moments. It's his second game-winning Super Bowl drive in two seasons, and his Super Bowl victory count is up to three.

Eraser Dust

Nato chief says Donald Trump comments 'undermine all of our security'

The Republican said he had told allies he would "encourage" Russia to attack any Nato member that failed to meet the alliance's target of 2% of their GDP.

This Oasis documentary is leaving Netflix next month

In a five star review of the film upon its release in 2016, NME said: “A spectacularly lairy new documentary, it’s a vivid look at the glory days of Britpop’s finest but also gently picks apart the torrid relationship at the heart of the band – that of lovers, fighters and brothers Noel and Liam…If you weren’t craving an Oasis reunion before, then this will have you begging for it.”

Oh No, It Looks Like Seinfeld's Divisive Finale Is Finally Getting A Remake From Larry David (26 Years Later)

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12, episode 2’s ending sets up the possibility for Larry David’s long-running TV show to end in almost exact same fashion as his iconic sitcom, Seinfeld. Twenty-five years after the debut of David’s TV special of the same name, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm is finally ending after 12 seasons. With Larry getting into disastrous situations that build up over the course of each season, there are plenty of wild theories about how Curb Your Enthusiasm will end, and one popular speculation suggests the comedy will conclude in a way that mirrors David’s divisive Seinfeld series finale.

Wendy's menu replaces beloved item with something new - TheStreet

"Wendy's is bringing a new orange Dreamsicle Frosty on March 13 and I cannot wait to try this!" the Snackolator Instagram page reported. "Multiple stores have confirmed this will be dropping that week, and it would appear this will replace the Vanilla Frosty for those who love the Vanilla one."

Joel Osteen Lakewood Church shooting: What we know about woman who walked in with child and started firing | CNN

A woman who walked into a popular Texas megachurch Sunday afternoon with a long gun and a young child opened fire before she was killed by law enforcement officers on scene. The gunfire left the child in critical condition and another man injured, officials said.

Is King Charles Stepping Down? He Just Revealed His Plans Amid His Cancer Diagnosis

The statement continued: “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Service industry workers struggle to make ends meet in Big Sky | KECI

“People need a safety net,” said Jill Holder, Food & Nutrition Director for the HRDC, an organization helping to tackle food and housing insecurity in the community. “There’s no way to, you know, to get by on just a service industry job wage in this area.”

McDiarmid On That "Sith" 'Power!' Scene - Dark Horizons

“George [Lucas] kept hyping me up on that. I was screaming, ‘ABSOLUTE POWER!’ I said, ‘Do you want me to do some quiet ones, because this is a bit much?’ George said, ‘No, go further, go further!’ So I did, and he seems to have kept most of it – there’s no holding back there.”