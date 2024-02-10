Shorthanded Kansas Marmalizes Baylor

The Kansas Jayhawks, down Kevin McCullar Jr and Jamari McDowell, defeated the Baylor Bears 64-61 in Allen Fieldhouse Saturday night. Kansas who already has an incredibly short bench, saw good minutes from Nicolaus Timberlake who scored 8 points off 3 for 8 shooting. Insider reports confirm that Timberlake is currently on his knees thanking every god imaginable that Jayden Nunn missed that wide open three pointer after he blew the defensive coverage.

Hunter Dickinson led the Jayhawks with 15 points. However he struggled scoring inside in the second half. Dickinson went 7 for 19 on the game.

DaJuan Harris went out last in the second half after rolling his ankle. KU fans collectively held their breath until he came back later in game. He was obviously hobbled and nowhere near 100%. Losing any of the starters is going to dramatically hurt Kansas this season.

The Jayhawks played well on the defensive end, forcing 21 turnovers.

Kansas will have another short turnaround as they head to Lubbock for a big Monday matchup against Texas Tech.