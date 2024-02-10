How to Watch: Baylor at Kansas

Kansas returns to Allen Fieldhouse for a top-15 matchup, College Gameday edition, with Baylor. The Jayhawks enter the contest with a ranking of #4 by the AP, while the Bears come in at #13. KenPom has KU at #13 and Baylor at #15.

KU owns a 35-9 all-time record versus Baylor, including 19-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. The most recent meeting was an 87-71 KU win in Lawrence back on February 18, 2023.

The Jayhawks are coming off a rather embarrassing (IMHO) 75-70 overtime loss at K-State. (Pro tip if you want to win the league - don’t lose to bad teams.) Meanwhile, Baylor comes in off a 79-73 home win over #23 Texas Tech.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(4) Kansas: 18-5, 6-4 Big 12

(13) Baylor: 17-5, 6-3 Big 12

Line: KU -5.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Feb 10, 5:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN

- Dan Shulman (Play-by-Play), Jay Bilas (Analyst), Jess Sims (Sideline)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

KU is 12-0 at home so far this year.

Kansas is 15-7 all-time after being featured on College Gameday, including 9-2 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Under Bill Self, KU is 119-18 in the game following a loss.