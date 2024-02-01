Notebook: Kansas Mauls BYU

The Rock Chalkboard

Jackson’s first career 20/20 game leads Jayhawks to statement win over BYU - KU Sports

“I don’t know how many times she scored off of those [offensive rebounds]. Probably every time,” said BYU head coach Amber Whiting. “We just can’t give that to her.”

Dajuan Harris displays more assertiveness in KU’s win over Oklahoma State - KU Sports

“He needs to quit listening to me and needs to quit listening to everybody else on what they think he should be doing to play well,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game. “That’s ridiculous.”

Eraser Dust

House passes $79 billion bill to enhance child tax credit and revive key tax breaks | AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House accomplished something unusual Wednesday in passing with broad, bipartisan support a roughly $79 billion tax cut package that would enhance the child tax credit for millions of lower-income families and boost three tax breaks for businesses, a combination that gives lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle coveted policy wins.

Star Wars: Obi Wan-Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Has Bad News About Season 2

"I would love to do the second season, but there's no talk of it yet. There is a lot going on at Disney," McGregor said in a panel at Göteborg Film Festival (via Variety).

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Jeff Garlin is ordered to pay ex-wife $80K a month in spousal support as he finally settles divorce after filing in 2018 | Daily Mail Online

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Jeff Garlin has finally settled his divorce with ex-wife Marla Garlin.

Conservative senators tell the right: Drop the Taylor Swift fixation, enjoy the Super Bowl - Live Updates - POLITICO

That's also the view of Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), who wore a Chiefs tie to Senate votes Wednesday.

"That's all nonsense," he told POLITICO. "Everyone should embrace the Travis and Tay-Tay story. I think it's a great story, an American love story, something that Walt Disney wrote. So we just wish them the best. I think it's great for the NFL."

Taco Bell removing 5 fan favorites from its value menu

The four menu items that have officially been discontinued are: the chipotle ranch grilled chicken burrito, beefy melt burrito, fiesta veggie burrito, and classic combo.

State orders Bridge Street Bridge in Bigfork closed | Daily Inter Lake

Bigfork residents will have to find a new way to navigate downtown for the foreseeable future after the Montana Department of Transportation closed the Bridge Street Bridge due to structural concerns Wednesday.

Gen Z boys and men more likely than baby boomers to believe feminism harmful, says poll | Andrew Tate | The Guardian

One in four UK males aged 16 to 29 believe it is harder to be a man than a woman and a fifth of those who have heard of him now look favourably on the social media influencer Andrew Tate, the polling of over 3,600 people found.