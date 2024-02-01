KU Football releases 2024 schedule

We’ve known KU’s non-conference opponents for a while now, and earlier this week the Big 12 released the full conference schedule.

Due to the “renovations” of Memorial Stadium, KU’s home games will be relocated to Kansas City. The Jayhawks will host Lindenwood and UNLV at Children’s Mercy Park in KCK, while TCU, Houston, Iowa State, and Colorado will all face the Jayhawks at Arrowhead.

Road games include trips to Illinois, Western Virginia, Arizona State, K-State, BYU, and Baylor. The K-State game will take place on October 26 instead of toward the end of the regular season. Due to the way the season is set up, every team has two bye weeks; KU will not play on Oct 12 or Nov 2.

With a healthy Jalon Daniels, KU has the tools to make a legitimate run at the college football playoff next fall. This is not hyperbole. The Jayhawks will return most of their starters around Daniels, as well as a significant portion of starters and contributors on defense.

KU should be favored in at least 10 of their games next season. (Words I never thought I’d say.) Rankings will change due to the change of personnel on rosters throughout FBS (and the addition of recruiting classes of course), but consider: KU finished 2023 at #25 in S&P+. The only conference foe higher than KU was K-State at #15. And, just to satiate your curiosity, here is how the rest of KU’s FBS opponents finished: Illinois (75), UNLV (61), WVU (38), TCU (35), ASU (107), Houston (95), ISU (37), BYU (76), Colorado (81), Baylor (97).

KU misses Arizona (18), UCF (57), Cincinnati (87), Oklahoma State (42), and Texas Tech (43).

I haven’t been this excited for a KU football season since January 2008. LET’S GOOOOO!

But in the meantime, enjoy this cute schedule release video: