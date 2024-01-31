The Rock Chalkboard

KU releases 2024 football schedule, featuring home games at Children’s Mercy Park and Arrowhead Stadium - KU Sports

“It has been a thrill to see construction begin in earnest in Lawrence on the Gateway District and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium,” athletic director Travis Goff said in a press release, “and this decision allows that construction to continue on a necessary timeline while also benefiting the overall budget of the project and the 2024 fan experience.”

Without McCullar, KU men’s basketball routs OSU 83-54 - KU Sports

“It was good not to have to stress as much,” Self said. “We played well. Offensively, the ball moved, we got shots we wanted, and we shared it, and shot distribution was good.”

Jackson steps back into starting lineup as Self says injury won’t keep McCullar out long - KU Sports

“It’s kind of created a similar situation that the other one did,” Self said postgame, in an apparent reference to McCullar’s knee bruise that Self had previously discussed after the Cincinnati game on Jan. 22, “but it’s not something that is going to keep him from playing over time. But if he’d have played today, he’d have been 50% or 60%, and then you risk him (getting) hit again.”

Eraser Dust

Lego's 25th Anniversary Star Wars Sets Deliver Ships, Droids, and a Must-Have Minifigure

Today Lego confirmed the first details for a wave of special 25th anniversary Star Wars sets, due to begin releasing in March, drawing from across the Star Wars saga (but interestingly, nothing yet from The Phantom Menace, which formed a big part of Lego’s early Star Wars line coinciding with the movie’s launch). The new sets include playsets, a buildable R2-D2, and even the launch of a new subset of the company’s Star Wars diorama builds, focusing on starships from across the galaxy far, far away. No more dreading trying to find space for one of those massive Millennium Falcons!

Pennsylvania man arrested after posting YouTube video of father's decapitated head

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after allegedly killing his father, before displaying his decapitated head in a gruesome YouTube video while spouting right-wing conspiracy theories.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and a MAGA Meltdown - The New York Times

The pro-Trump broadcaster Mike Crispi led off on Sunday by claiming that the National Football League is “rigged” in order to spread “Democrat propaganda”: “Calling it now: KC wins, goes to Super Bowl, Swift comes out at the halftime show and ‘endorses’ Joe Biden with Kelce at midfield.”

Everyone Said The Same Thing After Jim Harbaugh's Contract Details Emerged - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harbaugh will make $16 million per season under his new deal. Prior to hiring Harbaugh fans lamented the fact that the Spanos family - owners of the Chargers - wouldn't spend up for top talent.

Sydney Sweeney Handled Hot Ones With Class, But All Fans Were Talking About Was Sean Evans' Interview Conduct

In the following, we're going to take a look back at her episode and what fans had to say. As it turns out, fans were full of praise for host Sean Evans and the way he handled himself throughout the interview. We'll take a look at the reaction, and some of Sweeney's best stories from the interview.

Gianforte issues new statement after teen's removal from home draws national attention | KECI

HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte defended the actions of state officials who removed a child from a Glasgow home after the parents reportedly objected to their child’s gender identity.

Child tax credit could change — but don't wait to file taxes, IRS says

“We urge and encourage taxpayers to file when they’re ready,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel told reporters Friday during a press call. “Don’t wait on Congress.”

Ahsoka Stars React to Exciting Season 2 Announcement | The Direct

"Thank you! 'I know nothing, I say nothing.' They generally keep us pretty much in the dark, which is for the best, because I would never want to say more than what I am allowed to say."

Taylor Swift faces backlash over potential Trump endorsement

Among the most extreme conspiracy theories surrounding Swift and her boyfriend, Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, is that their relationship is a deep state psy-op orchestrated by the NFL and Democrats to work in President Biden's favor.

Trump Allies Pledge 'Holy War' Against Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift hasn’t even endorsed Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign, but Trump is already privately grousing he’s “more popular” than her.

Community Leaders Launch 'Living in Flathead' Guide to the Valley - Flathead Beacon

“Whether you are a new resident, a long-time landowner or a visitor, this guide is an introduction and an invitation to responsible land and water stewardship,” according to the website, which includes resources dedicated to land stewardship, water quality, wildland fire, wildlife, activism, and links to help navigate the region’s network of local resources, from composting and recycling programs to power outages and air quality.

Judge strikes down Elon Musk’s massive, multi-billion-dollar pay package | CNN Business

Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, who oversaw the bench trial that concluded in November 2022, ruled Tuesday that Musk and the Tesla board “bore the burden of proving that the compensation plan was fair, and they failed to meet their burden.”