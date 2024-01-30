Kansas Mauls Oklahoma State

Before the game tonight, Bill Self called on his bench to step up. With the starters doing all of the heavy lifting the last couple games, this was a wake up call that was needed. With Kevin McCullar sitting out with a nagging injury, the bench responded, and in a big way.

From start to finish, the Jayhawks absolutely manhandled the Cowboys. Many KU fans have been waiting for freshman Elmarko Jackson to have a breakout game. Jackson, starting in the place of the injured McCullar, came to play scoring double digit points and shooting 100% from three point range.

Nick Timberlake threw in over half of the total bench points for the game. Fans are still waiting for the Towson transfer to live up to his pre-KU shooting hype. Hopefully seeing the ball go through the basket tonight is the confidence builder the senior needed.

Former Jayhawk Bryce Thompson went down early in the first half. You never want to see a player get injured. His condition is not known at this time but we are RCT wish him the best and a speedy recovery.

Kansas will host #4 Houston this weekend in what will surely be a rocking AFH atmosphere.