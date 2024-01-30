 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Oklahoma State at Kansas

Game time, channel, radio, odds, and more for tonight’s game

By fizzle406
NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma State at Kansas Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the backend of their home and home games this season. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#8 Kansas Jayhawks (16-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-11, 1-6 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -16.5

How to Watch

When: 8:00 PM CST

Where: Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence KS

Channel: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Stillwater is the county seat of Payne county
  • Will Joyce is the mayor of Stillwater
  • Will’s available free time is usually spent helping out on youth sports teams, proofreading book reports and an occasional bike ride.

