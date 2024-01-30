How to Watch: Oklahoma State at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the backend of their home and home games this season. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#8 Kansas Jayhawks (16-4, 4-3 Big 12)
Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-11, 1-6 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -16.5
How to Watch
When: 8:00 PM CST
Where: Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence KS
Channel: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Stillwater is the county seat of Payne county
- Will Joyce is the mayor of Stillwater
- Will’s available free time is usually spent helping out on youth sports teams, proofreading book reports and an occasional bike ride.
