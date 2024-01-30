Notebook: Kansas Ready for Oklahoma State

The Rock Chalkboard

Notebook: Bill Self gives his thoughts on the Big 12's unbalanced schedule, KU's bench and more

For the second time in two weeks, KU basketball will face off with Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks will look to rebound from their close loss at Iowa State this past Saturday while the Cowboys will look to build off of their first conference victory of the season against West Virginia. The first matchup between the two in Stillwater was one of KU’s strongest games of the season in a dominant 90-66 victory. The game was controlled by the Jayhawks from the get-go and never relinquished a lead with multiple standout performers including Johnny Furphy’s first breakout game as a starter with 15 points. In fact, every single one of KU’s starters scored in double-figures in the first matchup.

College basketball rankings: AP releases new Top 25 poll after half the top 10 loses

Another week, and more road losses for ranked teams to unranked teams. Ranked teams actually have a losing record this season when playing on the road against unranked teams, a fact that has led to drastic movement in each week's AP Poll. And while each of the top five teams from last week's poll took care of business, teams Nos. 6 through 11 all lost at least once.

WATCH: Bill Self, Dajuan Harris look ahead to KU vs. Oklahoma State

Kansas will look to bounce back from its road loss to Iowa State when Oklahoma State comes to Lawrence on Tuesday night. The two teams faced off two weeks ago in a contest the Jayhawks won, 90-66. This time around, the Cowboys enter the game off the back of their first conference win of the season, which Oklahoma State notched over Wet Virginia.

East-West Shrine Bowl 2024: Initial rosters revealed ahead of NFL Draft season

The NFL Draft process is underway as prospects begin to showcase their talents in front of scouts at annual all-star events. The East-West Shrine Bowl opens a loaded week of action inside The Ford Center at The Star — home of the Dallas Cowboys' team facility — in Frisco, Texas. Practices at the new location for the event began Saturday and continue through Tuesday with the 99th annual East-West Shrine Bowl set for Thursday.

Eraser Dust

GOP’s Mayorkas impeachment articles come under microscope | The Hill

House Republicans’ novel approach for impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is earning criticism from the left and even the right, who argue the GOP is falling short of the constitutional standards to remove a Cabinet official from their post.

Taylor Swift makes major Super Bowl Halftime Show decision as NFL throws millions at pop sensation ahead of Chiefs-49ers | The US Sun

TAYLOR Swift has told NFL bosses to forget about any hopes of her performing in the Super Bowl half-time show.

Bowen Yang Distances Himself From Dave Chappelle During ‘SNL’ Good Night Segment

Yang, who is gay, stood unsmiling on the the far opposite side of the stage, his hands crossed at the waist and a distance of at least several feet from anyone else on stage until cast member Sarah Sherman walked over to him and seemed to engage in a brief conversation. After Yang said something to her, she craned her neck around to get a glimpse of Chappelle.

Trump ties himself in knots on US-Mexico border in brazen political move | The Independent

Former president Donald Trump is falsely claiming to have stopped all movement between the US and Mexico in a bid to push lawmakers to scuttle a bipartisan proposal to increase President Joe Biden’s power to curb illegal crossings.

Taylor Swift draws ire of conservatives after Chiefs win AFC championship

The Pentagon shut down similar right-wing accusations this month after conservative commentator Jesse Watters claimed that Swift was a potential “front for a covert political agenda.”

Executive director would like to see United Way expand its services | Daily Inter Lake

A single mom who raised seven children while working as a nursing assistant, Jodie Cross knows what it's like to live on a tight budget. She also knows what it’s like to need a little help.

These Are Gen Z’s Favorite Restaurants

Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Gen Z’s top restaurant chains in two categories: full-service (i.e. sit-down spots with a server) and limited service (where you order at the counter or drive-thru). The rankings indicate the percentage of recent guests who gave the restaurant the highest possible score.

Daisy Ridley Developed Holes in Her Gut Because of Intense Anxiety After Joining ‘Star Wars’

“‘Understand the scale,’” Ridley recalled Abrams, 57, telling her at the time. “‘This is not a role in a movie. This is a religion for people. It changes things on a level that is inconceivable.’”

Democrats urge Biden administration to deschedule marijuana

“The case for removing marijuana from Schedule I is overwhelming. The DEA should do so by removing cannabis from the CSA altogether, rather than simply placing it in a lower schedule,” the senators wrote in the letter, first obtained by NBC News.

Travis Kelce Tells Taylor Swift ‘I Love You’ in New Game Video

Kelce told Swift in the clip, embedded below, “Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys. I love you.” Then he appeared to add, while hugging her, “so much, it’s not even funny.”

Report: Ex-NBA star Rajon Rondo arrested on drug, weapons charges in Indiana - Yahoo Sports

Rondo, 37, was reportedly stopped for a traffic violation in Jackson County, Indiana — which sits between Indianapolis and Louisville, Kentucky — on Sunday afternoon. The officer who pulled him over then allegedly smelled marijuana, which is illegal recreationally in Indiana, and later found a gun.