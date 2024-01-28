The Conference Championship Mauling: 1.28.2024

Big games today. Some of you are rooting for the Chiefs. Some of you are rooting against the Chiefs. But everyone will likely be watching the games today. Come chat with your best internet buddies!

Ravens attracting big bets as AFC Championship Game favorite - ESPN

The line on the AFC Championship Game moved toward the favored Baltimore Ravens in recent days and was sitting as high as -4.5 on Sunday morning, up a point from the consensus opening spread.

How to watch today's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game: AFC Championship Game livestream options - CBS News

It's NFL Championship Weekend, and the AFC Championship Game is the first game of today's doubleheader. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game is sure to be an intense matchup down to the finish. This is a Super Bowl-caliber showdown you won't want to miss.

Chiefs News: Kadarius Toney’s ‘personal’ designation is explained - Arrowhead Pride

In Friday’s final injury report — after being a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and a limited participant in Thursday and Friday’s practices with a hip injury — Kansas City had listed the wideout as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. Then on Saturday, the Chiefs used their official X account to downgrade Toney’s game status to out — and changed his injury description to “hip/personal.”

'Senior Swifties' Show Off 'Swag' Dance Routine for Kansas City Chiefs

Dancing to “Swag Surfin” by F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz), the group who call themselves "Senior Swifties" held onto their heads while circling in their seats.

Baltimore Ravens Fans Send a Bold Message With Mural Featuring Taylor Swift - Parade

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off against the Baltimore Ravens, both teams hope to win so they make it to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. However, only one team will move forward in the playoffs—and a Ravens fan just sent a bold message with a mural featuring Taylor Swift.

Ravens elevate WR Dan Chisena, ILB Josh Ross - NBC Sports

The Ravens elevated wide receiver Dan Chisena and inside linebacker Josh Ross from the practice squad for the AFC Championship Game, the team announced Saturday.

The Best Places to Watch the Ravens Crush the Chiefs Around Baltimore

Though we’re sure the energy in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday—when Baltimore will host the AFC Championship for the first time since 1971—will be iconic, it doesn’t make you any less of a fan if you don’t have big bucks to shell out for seats. In fact, there are a slew of spots around town where you can experience the same sense of camaraderie with our faithful flock.

Detroit Lions: Historically beleaguered team is banishing demons with landmark playoff run after being known for heartbreak, unwanted records and a curse | CNN

In 2008, the organization became the first ever NFL team to go winless through a 16-game season. For one of the league’s longest-tenured franchises after playing its inaugural season in 1934, it was a brutal nadir after years of mismanagement.

Explainer: Why do the Detroit Lions wear Honolulu Blue?

Bill Keenist works for the NFL, but he was the longtime vice president for communications. He’s still pretty much the team historian. To learn more about why the Lions chose blue, you need to go back to the beginning.

Lions Fan Who Got a 2024 Super Bowl Champs Tattoo Has a Backup Plan (Exclusive)

Football fan Alex Chepeska has no doubts that his beloved Detroit Lions are going to be this year's 2024 Super Bowl champions — and he's so convinced that he even got a Lions Super Bowl Champs 2024 tattoo last August.

Jerry Rice makes bold prediction about 49ers’ Brock Purdy ahead of NFCCG - Niners Nation

In their last outing, the 49ers edged past the Packers, despite seeing struggles from quarterback Brock Purdy and a defense that couldn’t stop Green Bay from moving the ball, but effectively kept them from scoring touchdowns.

The war over 49ers QB Brock Purdy's Wikipedia page is real, and ugly

Purdy has almost 1,000 edits since that 2022 date (the day he took over as the 49ers starting quarterback) — a wild amount for any professional athlete (Tom Brady, LeBron James and Shohei Ohtani all have fewer edits than Purdy since then), let alone a mild-mannered quarterback from Iowa State. Lions QB Jared Goff, Purdy’s opponent in Sunday’s NFC championship, has a quarter as many during that period. Purdy’s teammate, Trent Williams, has 772 … in his entire 14-year career.

Zach Ertz will not play for Lions vs. 49ers - NBC Sports

The 33-year-old Ertz started seven games for the Cardinals during the regular season but asked for and received his release as he sought to sign with a contender. The Lions could still elevate him to their active roster for the Super Bowl, if they beat the 49ers on Sunday.

Deebo Samuel's return shifts Lions-49ers point spread, total | FOX Sports

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a shoulder injury in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, sitting out most of the team's 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers.