How to Watch: Kansas at Iowa State

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Ames to take on the Iowa State Hawkeyes. Iowa State is coming off of a win against Kansas State earlier this week and they will try to knock off the #7 ranked Jayhawks. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#7 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 4-2 Big 12)
#23 Iowa State (15-4, 4-2 Big 12)
Line: Iowa State -4.5
How to Watch
When: 12:30 PM
Where: James H Hilton Coliseum
Channel: CBS
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Kansas is 126-51 all time against Iowa State
- Iowa State has played more games against Kansas than any other team
- Jeff Grayer is ISU’s all time points leader with 2,502 during his career from 1984-88
