How to Watch: Kansas at Iowa State

Game time, channel, radio, odds, and more for today’s game

By fizzle406
The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Ames to take on the Iowa State Hawkeyes. Iowa State is coming off of a win against Kansas State earlier this week and they will try to knock off the #7 ranked Jayhawks. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#7 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 4-2 Big 12)

#23 Iowa State (15-4, 4-2 Big 12)

Line: Iowa State -4.5

How to Watch

When: 12:30 PM

Where: James H Hilton Coliseum

Channel: CBS

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Kansas is 126-51 all time against Iowa State
  • Iowa State has played more games against Kansas than any other team
  • Jeff Grayer is ISU’s all time points leader with 2,502 during his career from 1984-88

